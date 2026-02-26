On February 20, 2026, Sneako posted images from the 5th annual Taraweeh in Times Square, showing thousands of Muslims gathered for Ramadan in the heart of New York City. The event included communal Taraweeh and Quran recitations, and the distribution of free iftar meals and Qurans.

Sneako participated in and shared images highlighting the public display.

Last year, RAIR Foundation USA founder Amy Mek exposed Taraweeh in Times Square organizer Way of Life SQ as being “notorious for misrepresenting Christianity while glorifying Islam, often engaging in public debates where he employs misleading and aggressive arguments to assert Islamic dominance.”

Watch RAIR TV’s video about this “calculated show of force”:

Love for Hitler at Miami Party

The participants in Times Square did not seem to mind Sneako’s documented associations with highly controversial figures. In January 2026, Sneako joined fellow antisemitic influencers Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Nick Fuentes, Myron Gaines, Clavicular, and Justin Waller at the Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach.

The group arrived together and sang along to Kanye West’s song “Heil Hitler,” a track that praises Adolf Hitler and includes nazi references. Videos captured them chanting lyrics, cheering, and some making nazi salutes inside and outside of the club.

Watch some of the videos that made their way to social media after the outing:

The controversy led to the firing of multiple employees, widespread condemnation from Miami Beach officials including Mayor Steven Meiner, and bans for several participants from Miami venues.

Key Figures in the Network

Sneako, born Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy in 1998, is a streamer and commentator who converted to Islam in April 2023. He associates with Sheikh Uthman Ibn Farooq for dawah [proselytization] activities and continues to post about Islamic topics.

See the following short from Uthman Ibn Farooq posted February 24th on Facebook. Sneako is accompanying Uthman Ibn Farooq and others in Saudi Arabia. Clearly, his antics in Miami did not dull the Sheikh’s investment in the influencer.

Unsurprisingly, Sneako is a fan of Candace Owens, who has promoted ridiculous antisemitic conspiracy theories, such as Jews controlling the transatlantic slave trade; while viciously attacking Erika Kirk by spreading unsubstantiated claims implicating the widow in her husband Charlie Kirk’s 2025 assassination and criticizing her demeanor shortly after his death.

Some of the other individuals in this toxic “influencer” orbit include:

Andrew Tate, a self-described “misogynist”, converted to Islam in October 2022 in a Dubai mosque. Tate declared: “Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert.” He and his brother Tristan face multiple ongoing legal cases in Romania, the United Kingdom and America.

Tristan Tate, born July 15, 1988, is Andrew Tate’s younger brother, a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur, and internet personality.

Myron Gaines co-hosts the Fresh & Fit podcast and has praised Hitler on air while invoking antisemitic tropes such as the “Jewish Question.”

Myron Gaines (far left) wearing shirt mocking the Holocaust

Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist who denies the Holocaust, praises Hitler, and promotes explicit antisemitism.

Clavicular, real name Braden Peters (born December 17, 2005), is an online streamer and influencer known for promoting “looksmaxxing” (extreme physical self-improvement to enhance male attractiveness).

Justin Waller is an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and social media personality who founded a steel construction company. He collaborates closely with the Tate brothers on business ventures and The Real World program.

A Word on Tucker Carlson

It should be noted that Tucker Carlson has amplified these figures by conducting softball interviews with them. Carlson interviewed Tristan Tate in 2023 and Andrew Tate in 2023 and 2024, providing him a major platform. Carlson also interviewed Nick Fuentes in October 2025 on his podcast, where they discussed topics including criticism of pro-Israel conservatives.

Tucker Carlson has been very critical of Israel and soft on Hamas, including statements portraying Israel’s actions harshly, interviewing figures who downplay or justify Hamas-related positions, and pushing narratives that question U.S. support for Israel while framing it as entangling America in foreign conflicts.

Summary

The Miami incident demonstrates how such influencers amplify hate, posing a direct threat to Jewish communities and to the American culture.

These “influencers” have exploited the justifiable anger that men – particularly white men – feel after years of being trashed by the left. While the anger is warranted, the “influencers” are taking these men down a bitter path, celebrating hatred toward Jews and demeaning women. Hopefully, Americans of goodwill will stop looking in the other direction and loudly condemn these toxic individuals.

Share