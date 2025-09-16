In disturbing footage from Green Lane Mosque in 2023, Shaykh Zakaullah Saleem — the mosque’s Head Imam and Head of Education — described in chilling detail how to carry out stoning and public flogging under his reading of Sharia law: stoning married adulterers to death; meting out 100 lashes to unmarried offenders “in front of large gatherings” with “no mercy”; and even instructing that women be buried up to the waist before being pelted with stones.

As of 2025, he is still listed on the mosque’s official “Meet the team” page, and Green Lane operates as a tax-exempt registered charity. That means a man who has publicly explained how to execute people is entrusted with shaping young minds in a publicly recognised institution.

He is grooming the next generation of Muslims to embrace a militant, separatist worldview — discouraging assimilation, glorifying punitive violence, and normalising brutality. Parents, funders, and regulators cannot look away any longer.

