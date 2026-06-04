RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16m

This is how institutional neutrality dies: not with a coup, but with “heritage” events, caucuses, special access, language politics, and ethnic recruitment dressed up as community outreach. Every American citizen deserves equal protection from the NYPD. No community should need “its own” officer to receive fair treatment, and no officer should be encouraged to see himself as a representative of a foreign cultural bloc before he is a servant of American law. The danger is not individual Arab cops. The danger is parallel-society logic inside policing. New York needs one police force, one standard, one law, and one loyalty.

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