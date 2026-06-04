The NYPD has officially arabified One Police Plaza by recognizing the Arab Officers Association, which now recruits officers by ethnicity and language, hosts Arab heritage festivals inside headquarters, and openly declares itself the ‘voice’ and ‘bridge’ for 22 Arab countries with a seat at the table.

By Vlad Tepes

They didn’t sneak in the back door. They held their victory party inside One Police Plaza, the NYPD’s literal command center.

Welcome to the Arab Heritage Festival, officially hosted and blessed by the New York Police Department.

Egyptian koshary is being served to American cops in the heart of headquarters. Flags from Egypt, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, and 22 other Arab countries are flying. And the group behind it, the American Arab Association of Arab Officers (AALFA/ALFA), is now fully recognized by the NYPD itself.

This is an official ethnic bloc inside the police department openly declaring its mission:

“We represent the Arabs.”

“We are the bridge between the community and the police.”

“We have a seat at the table… We can speak on behalf of the Arabs.”

“We want more Arabs to join us in the police force… to be the voice.”

Those are not my words. Those are the words of Detective Hassan Diab, founder of the organization, speaking on camera with 11 years on the job.

He proudly states they now have almost 500 members, mostly officers, plus some civilians, and they represent “all the Arab countries.”

Diab continues:

“If an Arab police officer comes to you, it’s better… If it’s a foreigner who doesn’t understand the nature of your life… it creates a separation.”

Translation: They want ethnic and linguistic preference in policing. Not equal protection under the law, but “an Arab officer for Arab communities.”

Ten years ago, they admit, the Arab/Islamic community was “absent” from the NYPD.

Today? They have sergeants, captains, and controllers. They are “united under one umbrella” at One Police Plaza. They run Iftar dinners for 500 people, backpack giveaways for Arab kids, and now an official cultural festival inside police headquarters.

They even brag about removing “barriers between the Arabs and the regime.” Their political rule is simple:

“If you’re not sitting at the table, you’re the one who eats.”

This is textbook parallel society building, exactly what we’ve seen across Europe.

First, cultural festivals; then, recruitment by ethnicity; then, influence within the institutions that are supposed to remain neutral and loyal to the Constitution.

The NYPD is not supposed to have an official “Arab bloc.” It is not supposed to turn its headquarters into a celebration of foreign identities. It is supposed to enforce American law impartially — without ethnic caucuses negotiating “bridges” and special access.

Yet here we are. Official recognition granted. A seat at the table secured.

And a clear recruitment drive aimed at bringing in more officers whose primary loyalty is being sold as “the Arab voice.”

This is how great cities lose control of their own institutions.

Not overnight but one “heritage festival” at a time, one official ethnic association at a time, until the people sworn to protect the public are divided by the very identities they were hired to ignore.

The transformation is happening in real time, and the participants are no longer even trying to hide it.

Save this. Because they will try to memory-hole it.

The “voice” they’re building at One Police Plaza is not the voice of New York.

It is the voice of a foreign bloc that now has an official seat inside America’s largest police department.

Wake up before the bridge they built becomes a border.

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