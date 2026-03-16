The assassination of Iranian-Canadian dissident Masood Masjoody exposes Tehran’s growing campaign of transnational repression on Canadian soil, while critics warn that Ottawa’s immigration and security policies have allowed IRGC-linked operatives and regime loyalists to infiltrate and operate freely within Canada.

By Vlad Tepes

In a chilling escalation of Tehran’s transnational terror, Canadian authorities have charged two suspects with the first-degree murder of Masood Masjoody, a 45-year-old Iranian-Canadian dissident and former Simon Fraser University instructor.

Masood’s vocal criticism of the Islamic Republic’s brutal regime made him a prime target for the Islamic Regime’s extra-national assassination teams. Masjoody’s body was discovered on March 6, 2026, in Mission, British Columbia, after he vanished from his Burnaby home in early February, sparking immediate suspicions of foul play orchestrated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This has to be understood for what it is. An assassination on Canadian soil, exposing how Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has turned the Great White North into a safe haven for the mullahs’ thugs.

Masjoody, a mathematician by trade, used his online platform to expose who he alleges were IRGC operatives embedded in Canada’s Iranian diaspora. He fearlessly called out individuals he believed were tied to Iran’s security apparatus, including accusations against family members of high-ranking IRGC commanders.

His activism put a bullseye on his back: community leaders like Nazanin Afshin-Jam have long warned of Tehran’s “long arm” reaching into Canada to silence critics through threats, abductions, and worse.

The suspects, 48-year-old Mehdi Ahmadzadeh Razavi from Maple Ridge and 45-year-old Arezou Soltani from North Vancouver, were arrested on March 8, with Soltani reportedly linked to Colonel Alireza Soltani, an IRGC commander in Iran’s Maku Free Trade Zone.

This is part of a clear pattern with Iranian assets embedded in Canada. It is, in fact, the hallmark of regime-orchestrated repression, mirroring foiled plots against figures like former Justice Minister Irwin Cotler in 2024.

But here’s the outrage that should have every Canadian boiling: While dissidents like Masjoody are hunted down and slaughtered, the Liberal government is rolling out the red carpet for the very oppressors fleeing Iran’s crumbling theocracy.

As of March 14, 2026, just yesterday, footage emerged from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport showing Hojjatoleslam Morteza Tayyebi, a notorious Shia cleric tied to the regime’s bloody crackdowns, strolling in with his family, chadors, and luggage in tow. Tayyebi, accused of direct involvement in executing Iranian dissidents, has been granted Canadian citizenship in a shockingly swift process. Defense analyst Babak Taghvaee, who shared the video, notes a surge in defections by regime loyalists to Canada amid U.S.-Israeli strikes decimating Khamenei’s remnants.

[Image: Mullah among other Islamic Republic of Iran activists protest at US Embassy in Ottawa, “Al-Quds day” March 13, 2026]

This isn’t an anomaly. Reports estimate over 700 IRGC-linked figures already reside in Canada, enjoying dual citizenship or residency while their victims rot in unmarked graves.

Ottawa’s response? A limp-wristed extension of “special measures” for Iranian nationals, effective March 1, 2026, allowing work permit renewals for those already here, including, potentially, regime insiders, until 2027.

These policies, revived under the guise of “humanitarian support,” have effectively fast-tracked citizenship and status for mullahs and IRGC proxies, even as ordinary Iranians suffer under the boot of the regime that those same Islamic clerics propped up.

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman nailed it: “The government knows there are IRGC agents here… perpetuating violence… but lets them stay anyway. Why?”

The pattern is clear and deadly. Canada has persistently created policies that are antithetical to Western Civilization, to Israel, the USA, and to classical Western cultures of individual rights.

Compare Canada’s policy towards IRGC members to the Canadian Prime Minister’s statement that he “would arrest (Israeli) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he entered Canada.”

Canada has allowed Tehran’s tentacles to embed deep within the fabric of Canadian institutions and general life. From police chiefs spotted at Toronto gyms to clerics jetting in for citizenship perks, the IRGC’s infiltration appears to be an intended outcome of open-border policies that endanger Canadian lives and betray freedom-seeking Iranians.

Masjoody’s murder is a wake-up call: How many more dissidents must die before Ottawa expels these terrorists, revokes their ill-gotten status, and slams the door on the mullahs?

And don’t miss the Instagram footage of Tayyebi’s arrival, a sad reminder of who’s really being “welcomed” north of the border:

It’s time for action: Designate all regime affiliates as inadmissible, deport the 700-plus IRGC operatives, and hold the Liberals accountable for this blood-soaked betrayal. Canada’s sovereignty and its citizens’ lives depend on it.

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