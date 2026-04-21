In a heated exchange broadcast on Iraqi television, women’s rights activist Qamar al-Samarai confronted Shia cleric Sheikh Adai over Iraq’s controversial 2025 amendment to the Personal Status Law. The cleric, wearing a distinctive teal turban, repeatedly shouted down the activist, insisting there could be “no fault” with the Prophet Muhammad’s marriage to Aisha at nine years old.

“The legal talk says this matter was from 1,400 years ago,” Sheikh Adai declared. “Do we discard everything from 1,400 years ago? Prayer, fasting, religion, Islam? should we discard it all?”

This clash was no abstract theological dispute. It directly addressed Iraq’s new law, passed by parliament in early 2025, which empowers religious authorities, particularly under Shia Ja’fari jurisprudence, to approve marriages for girls as young as nine.

Critics, including Human Rights Watch, have condemned it as state-sanctioned child ‘marriage’, reversing decades of secular protections and exposing girls to exploitation in a country where rates of marriage before 18 already hover near 28%.

The activist’s core argument, that children born in the 21st century cannot be bound by 7th-century Arabian customs, was drowned out by the pro-cleric audience and the sheik’s insistence on unassailable religious precedent.

Far from an isolated Iraqi issue, this reflects broader Shia and Islamic legal traditions in General that trace directly back to core Islamic scriptures and influential clerical rulings.

The Scriptural Foundation: The Prophet’s Marriage to Aisha:

Islamic justification for adult men marrying nine-year-old girls rests squarely on the example of Islam’s prophet Muhammad himself, as recorded in the most authoritative hadith collections accepted by both Sunni and Shia Muslims.

In Sahih al-Bukhari 5134 (Book 67, Hadith 70), Aisha narrates: “The Prophet married her when she was six years old and he consummated his marriage when she was nine years old.”

The same account appears in Sahih Muslim and other canonical collections. Aisha herself confirms she remained with “the Prophet” for nine years until his death.

These narrations are not fringe opinions; they are classified as sahih (authentic) and form the basis for Sharia rulings on the minimum age of marriage and consummation.

In Ja’fari Shia law (the framework now influencing Iraq’s amended code), the Islamic Prophet’s sunnah is binding. No modern reinterpretation is permitted if it “faults” the Prophet, exactly as Sheikh Adai thundered in the debate. Quran 33:21 further reinforces this:

“There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day.”

In other words, one is to imitate Mohammad’s behavior in all ways. Including ‘marriage’ with little girls.

Ayatollah Khomeini’s Explicit Rulings: Thighing Infants and Bestiality

Shia jurisprudence goes further, as codified by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in his authoritative legal manual Tahrir al-Wasilah (The Clarification of Questions). In Volume 2 (pages 221-222 in standard editions), Khomeini rules:

Intercourse with a woman is not allowed unless she attains the age of nine years, regardless whether the marriage is permanent or temporary. There is, however, no objection in other sexual enjoyments like touching lasciviously, hugging and rubbing the thighs [thighing/mufakhadha], even with a suckling infant.

This permits full “non-penetrative” sexual acts, including “thighing” (rubbing the penis between the child’s thighs) – with girls as young as breastfeeding babies, provided actual vaginal penetration is delayed until age nine. If penetration occurs earlier and causes injury, the man is financially responsible for the girl’s lifelong support, but the act itself remains permissible under the ruling.

Khomeini extends this framework to bestiality in the same text (Volume 4, section on ritual purity/tahara):

A man can have sex with animals such as sheep, cows, camels, and so on. However, he should kill the animal after he has his orgasm. He should not sell the meat to the people in his own village, but selling the meat to a neighboring village is reasonable.

The animal must be slaughtered post-act to address ritual impurity, and its meat cannot be consumed or sold locally, presumably to avoid spreading “impurity” within the community – but can be offloaded elsewhere.

These are not obscure footnotes; they appear in the official clerical manual that shaped Iran’s Islamic Republic and continues to influence Shia clerics across Iraq and beyond.

A Western Perspective: This Is Not “Marriage”

From a Western viewpoint rooted in Enlightenment values and modern human rights, the very term “marriage” in these contexts is a brutal misnomer.

Western marriage is defined as a voluntary contract between two consenting adults who freely enter the arrangement with full legal capacity. Consent requires maturity, understanding, and the absence of coercion, none of which a nine-year-old (let alone a suckling infant) can provide.

A child that young lacks the cognitive development to comprehend lifelong commitment, sexuality, or its consequences. In practice, these “marriages” are almost always arranged or forced by parents or guardians, often for economic gain, tribal alliances, or religious compliance.

The girl is effectively sold or transferred into sexual servitude. Calling this “marriage” sanitizes what the West rightly recognizes as child rape and exploitation under color of law.

No nine-year-old can consent; therefore, no such union qualifies as marriage in any civilized legal tradition. It is predation, period.

Iraq’s 2025 law, defended through shouting clerics and ancient hadiths, imports this 7th-century model into the 21st century. Western nations, and anyone who values universal child protection, must reject the cultural relativism that excuses it.

The activist Qamar al-Samarai’s interrupted plea was simple: “Do not raise your children as you were raised. Because they were born for a different time.” That truth deserves to be heard, not shouted down.

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