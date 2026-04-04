ISIS terrorists are calling for Muslims across the planet to set fire to churches and synogogues over the holy weekend to attack Christians and Jews for Israel closing the sl-Aqsa mosque over security concerns involving the Iran war.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

ISIS butchers are ramping up evil over Easter weekend by calling on all Muslims across the globe to set fire to churches and synagogues in the US and Europe to defile the religious holidays of Easter for Christians and Passover for the Jews. The terrorist call is due to Israel closing the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for security reasons and was issued in the latest edition of its weekly propaganda outlet, al-Naba, which was released on Thursday.

A chilling call to arms by ISIS

“In the face of the tragedy of the closure of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque, it is incumbent upon Muslims everywhere—those who yearn to come to the aid of the site of their Prophet’s Night Journey—to rise up and set fire to the Jewish synagogues scattered across America, Europe, Russia, India, and elsewhere,” ISIS proclaimed.

“The same applies to the synagogues in Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, and Syria; their locations are well-known, and their details have been published,” the Islamist monsters added while calling for similar attacks on churches, according to the New York Post.

The outlet went further by calling for attacks on “Jewish gatherings” across the globe, ordering its supporters to “emulate the actions of the ‘Sydney Heroes,’” which apparently is a reference to 2025’s Hannukkah terror attacks in Australia – the Bondi Beach massacre – that left 16 dead, including one of the gunmen, and 40 wounded.

ISIS went on to brag that they killed 60 people in “15 operations” that took place over the last week.

Holy sites closed due to security during the Iran war

The closing of the al-Aqsa mosque by Israel in late February was due to a “security situation” as a result of the Iran war being fought by the US and Israel. Muslims call the hilltop where the mosque is located the Noble Sanctuary. Israelis refer to it as the Temple Mount.

The move forced Muslims to gather outside the walls of the Old City for Eid prayers during Ramadan so they could get as close as possible to the mosque.

That’s not the only “holy site” closed. Out of an abundance of caution, Israel also banned mass gatherings at other religious sites such as the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.

Palestinian authorities are enraged over the closure of the site to Muslims. Jewish groups have also called for access to the site for Passover.

From The Mirror:

Israeli police also prevented Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulcher for Palm Sunday. In protest, Spain summoned Israel’s top envoy to Madrid on Monday, saying Catholic worship must be able to be “celebrated normally”. Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE have condemned what they described as continued Israeli restrictions on Muslim and Christian worship in Jerusalem.

Notice how the media leaves out the fact that this is a security issue due to the war and that these sites have already been attacked previously.

Palestinian terrorist propaganda

The propagandic newsletter issued by ISIS also vents concerning Palestinian prisoners and their experiences inside Israeli jails. Considering how many innocent Jews, Christians, and humans in general that ISIS has raped, tortured, and murdered, their outrage is falling on deaf ears.

On Monday, a new death penalty law was introduced in Israel that makes execution by hanging the default punishment for murderers who kill “with the intent to deny the existence of the State of Israel.” In typical leftist fashion, the law is accused of targeting Palestinian militants while amounting to a de facto exclusion of Israelis who kill Palestinians. The difference in that reasoning is that the Palestinians are terrorists who will kill any Jew for any reason. Jews kill Palestinian terrorists in defense. There’s a big difference between the two, and the Islamists know it.

Setting fire to churches and synagogues is nothing new for Muslims. It happens all the time and is a form of Jihad for them.

From the Hungarian Conservative:

Security officials have long warned that such messaging is intended to inspire lone-actor attacks rather than centrally coordinated operations, making the threat environment particularly difficult to predict. In recent years, multiple cases have emerged of individuals radicalized online attempting or carrying out attacks on religious targets, including synagogues and churches. French authorities are already investigating a major fire at the Catholic boarding school Institution des Chartreux in Lyon. The blaze broke out on Wednesday, 1 April, prompting the evacuation of approximately 150 students. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Several attacks have been carried out in Europe following the US–Israeli joint military operation against Iran launched on 28 February. On 8 March, an explosion hit the US embassy in Oslo, Norway, while arson attacks and bombings were reported in Belgium and the Netherlands, targeting Jewish institutions. Most recently, four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity were set on fire in north London, United Kingdom.

Lucas Webber, who is a Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst at Tech Against Terrorism, told the Daily Express in an interview on ISIS, “The editorial weaves together conflicts in Iraq and Palestine with apocalyptic imagery that frames all opposition as part of a single cosmic battle. Through this narrative, the group calls on individuals everywhere to act independently, portraying violence as an expression of faith rather than command.”

“This decentralized, Internet-based strategy poses particular risks in Western settings, where online radicalization can quickly transform into isolated acts of violence. The editorial’s timing and references to Jerusalem, persecution, and divine obligation align with religious symbolism surrounding Easter, a period often marked by large gatherings and heightened public visibility. Such timing increases the potential impact of any calls for action inspired by its message,” he warned.

There is good reason to fear there may be attacks over the holy weekend. The warnings on ISIS follow a series of incidents, including an attempted explosive attack outside the New York City Mayor’s residence last month and the killing of a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor in Virginia, reportedly by a man radicalized abroad. Both attacks are linked to ISIS.

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