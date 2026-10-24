RAIR Foundation USA

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Crosscurrents
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Two 17-year-olds from Collin County, eight years apart, both pulled toward ISIS largely through material they found online, is a pattern worth sitting with. The FBI already had this teen under watch before he got the gun, which suggests the monitoring side worked, though it also raises how many similar cases never surface publicly because juvenile names and charges stay sealed. Self co-founding the Sharia-Free America Caucus adds a layer investigators will presumably weigh carefully, since motive matters for how seriously threats against members who speak about Islamism get taken going forward. Evan Hunt condemning the plot quickly was a decent moment in a tense race. Curious whether more detail emerges on how the online radicalization happened, because that pipeline seems to keep finding teenagers in the same suburbs.

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