A 17-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas, is in federal custody after the FBI says he planned to assassinate U.S. Representative Keith Self and carry out a broader attack on behalf of ISIS. The teenager was already on the FBI’s radar when he acquired a firearm. And the congressman he allegedly chose to kill is the co-founder of the Sharia-Free America Caucus.

Federal agents arrested the teenager on October 5 after he obtained a firearm, according to WFAA. Investigators believed he planned to assassinate Self on October 17. The teen had been recently influenced by ISIS material he found online and was already under FBI monitoring when he was taken into custody, WFAA reporter Jason Whitely reported Wednesday.

The suspect remains in federal custody. His name has not been publicly released because federal law classifies him as a juvenile.

Self represents Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, covering Collin, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. He is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served 25 years in the military and served three terms as Collin County judge before entering Congress, according to his official biography. He is running for his third term.

In December 2025, Self and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Austin) co-founded the Sharia-Free America Caucus, whose stated mission is “to oppose the influence of Sharia law in the United States and assert its incompatibility with the U.S. Constitution and Western values.” By June 2026, the caucus had grown to 68 members from 25 states. Last month, Self introduced a non-binding congressional resolution denouncing Sharia law and opposing its implementation in the United States.

Self’s district is also the site of a contentious fight over a new mosque. In August, the McKinney City Council approved the McKinney Islamic Association’s plans for a new mosque despite resident protests, ruling the project fully compliant with local laws.

When asked whether his positions on Islam and Sharia made him a target, Self told WFAA: “If it’s ISIS-related, you kind of have to believe that. I can’t prove that. I don’t know that for sure. But you have to follow the old saying: if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.”

Self also released a statement: “Protecting our Constitutional Republic from radical Islam is getting messy. I served in the military for 25 years, believing defending freedom was worth the sacrifice. Our elected leaders should govern with that same mindset.” He later posted on X: “This only strengthens my resolve. I will not back down.”

This is not the first time a 17-year-old from Collin County has been arrested for an ISIS-inspired plot. In May 2018, the FBI’s North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Matin Azizi-Yarand, a 17-year-old Plano high school student, for planning a mass shooting at the Stonebriar Center mall in Frisco. Azizi-Yarand had sent more than $1,400 to an undercover FBI employee for weapons and tactical gear, conducted surveillance on the mall, and met with undercover operatives to plan the attack, according to the Department of Justice. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in April 2019. Federal prosecutors charged him in state court because his age, 17 at the time of the offense, was below the federal threshold of 18 for adult prosecution.

The same Collin County. The same age. The same federal task force. The same doctrine.

There is only one known case of a non-Muslim murdering a politician on behalf of Islam. In May 2002, Volkert van der Graaf, a Dutch Leftist animal-rights activist with no Islamic background, assassinated Pim Fortuyn, the Dutch politician who had built his campaign on opposition to mass immigration from Muslim countries. Van der Graaf told the court he killed Fortuyn because he considered him a danger to “vulnerable groups” in society, meaning Muslims. He was not a Muslim. He killed for Islam anyway. Every other assassination of a Western public figure on Islamic grounds has been carried out by a devout Muslim acting on doctrine. Theo van Gogh was murdered in Amsterdam in 2004 by Mohammed Bouyeri, a Dutch-Moroccan Muslim who shot him, nearly decapitated him, and pinned a Quranic note to his chest with a knife, which threatened the life of ex-Muslim and Islam-warner, Ayaan Hirsi Ali. The Fortuyn case is the sole exception that proves the rule: when a politician stands against the spread of Islam, someone tries to kill him. The trigger finger is almost always Muslim, and the justifying doctrine is always Islamic.

Below, Rep. Self on the nature of Islam and Sharia law, which are inseparable from each other.

Self’s opponent in the November election, Democrat Evan Hunt, issued a statement condemning political violence: “There is no place for violence in our politics. No political disagreement ever justifies threatening someone’s life. Every elected official, their family and their staff deserve to be safe, regardless of party.”

Members of Congress receive a security stipend for personal protection. Self told WFAA he is confident in his security team.

The 17-year-old remains in federal custody. Authorities have not released further details about the specific charges or the event in which Self was to be targeted.

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