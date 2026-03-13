At Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, a former Army National Guardsman turned ISIS supporter, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, unleashed jihad in an ROTC classroom, gunning down a retired military officer and wounding two others – including brave ROTC cadets – before being taken down by a heroic knife-wielding student.

This 36-year-old naturalized citizen from Sierra Leone, who should never have been walking free on our soil, is now dead, but the blood is on the hands of the DOJ and DHS, who let this monster loose after his 2016 conviction for plotting to support ISIS.

Jalloh, radicalized by the likes of Al-Qaeda preacher Anwar al-Awlaki, quit the National Guard in 2015 after listening to his jihad-filled rants. By 2016, this terrorist was caught in a sting trying to buy weapons for an ISIS-inspired Fort Hood-style massacre on U.S. soil, sending cash to terrorists, and praising attacks like the Chattanooga shooting that slaughtered five of our troops.

He pleaded guilty to attempting material support for ISIS, got slapped with an 11-year sentence, but walked free in December of 2024 after serving just eight years – thanks to our soft-on-crime system. Now, in 2026, he’s back at it, storming an Old Dominion University classroom, confirming every warning about the ticking time bombs we import and arm in our own military.

This is the new normal under policies that prioritize “diversity” over security. Back in 2011, Tennessee State Rep. Rick Womick sounded the alarm at a Tennessee Freedom Coalition event, a voice drowned out by the politically correct.

Womick warned that devout Muslims in our military pose a grave danger because their loyalty lies with Sharia law, not the U.S. Constitution. Islam, he explained, isn’t just a religion – it’s a political system, legal code, financial network, and ideological army all twisted together like a rope. You can’t untangle it. Through taqiyya, the Islamic doctrine of deception, Muslims are even commanded to lie to advance their cause.

Womick backed it up with facts from DOJ statistics: From 2000–2010, 323 domestic terror acts in America – a staggering 290 (over 85%) by Islamic terrorists. Before 2000? Barely 1-2%.

He stated the realistic threat of Muslims in the military:

“I don’t trust one Muslim in our military… If they truly follow the Quran and Sunnah, they’re commanded to kill me.”

He hammered home that their allegiance is to the Quran first, America last. Politicians ignored him, and now we’re burying heroes because jihadis like Jalloh roamed free.

Why was this ISIS sympathizer ever allowed in our ranks? Why wasn’t he deported after his conviction? The answer is a broken immigration system riddled with loopholes, protected by leftists who scream “Islamophobia” at anyone daring to speak the truth.

Jalloh’s case is a clear-cut example of the ongoing infiltration – a Sierra Leonean immigrant, radicalized here, plotting against us from within our own Guard. This is the result of unchecked immigration, soft-on-crime policies, and failure to vet for Islamic loyalties.

