Another one. The First Reformed Church of Berwyn, a 1948 Dutch Reformed building that served a Christian congregation for nearly 80 years, is now the Ojala Islamic Center, proudly billed as the Midwest’s first Latino-led mosque.

They stripped out the pews, crosses, and Christian symbols and turned the place into a prayer hall with services in Arabic, English, and Spanish. The imam is a Czech-Croatian convert who left Protestantism at 15; his sharia-adherent wife is a former Catholic from Mexico City. The congregation draws Mexican Americans, Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans, Guatemalans, and Dominicans, people whose families brought Catholic and Protestant traditions to this country.

This is not random. Islam has a long, well-documented pattern of turning churches into mosques once the demographics shift (Hagia Sophia is the famous one; there are countless others across the Balkans, Middle East, and North Africa). In the American Midwest, it’s happening through conversion and fertility rather than conquest. Pew Research just projected Muslims will become the world’s largest religion by 2035, driven almost entirely by birth rates, Muslim women averaging ~3.1 children versus 2.5 for Christians, not by some sudden wave of mass conversion.⁠

Latino Muslims are a particular focus. They’ve grown rapidly as a share of U.S. Muslims (ISPU data puts them around 9%), and groups are deliberately building Spanish-language infrastructure in high-Latino areas. While mainline churches empty and Catholics struggle with retention, a shuttered church becomes a base for outreach into the largest and still relatively high-fertility demographic in the country. They already plan to expand into Pilsen.⁠

Call it what it is: demographic and cultural replacement, sold as “diversity” and “filling a void” while the historic Christian character of the building and neighborhood is erased.

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