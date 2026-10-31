Many Islamic voices declare Halloween haram, satanic, pagan, and a direct threat to their children’s Islamic identity. They instruct Muslims not to imitate the kuffar, not to embrace American traditions, and not to assimilate. Instead, they urge families to keep their children separate from the surrounding culture and people.

It is no wonder they are working to reshape America.

This is not a debate about pumpkins and candy. It is about an ideology that teaches rejection of Western culture, demands separation, and seeks to transform the societies in which it takes root.

The goal is to make America “safe” for Islam. The real question is what happens to America when that goal requires it to stop being America and become an Islamic country?

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

Welcome to Islamized America — Where Halloween Is “Haram” and Freedom Is the Threat (Video) – November 1, 2025

Happy Halloween is now a threat to Islam? Letting kids carve pumpkins and eat candy is branded a “threat to their Islamic identity”—but living freely in America isn’t. This is precisely why they’re working to reshape our culture – to make America “safe” for them. Across Europe, “Christmas” became a generic “holiday celebration.” Crosses vanished. Nativity scenes banned. Christian identity erased piece by piece. How long until your kids’ holidays are canceled next?

FBI Arrests Multiple Dearborn, MI Suspects In ISIS-Connected Halloween ‘Jihadi Terror Plot’ – October 31, 2025

Parents already worry about fentanyl-laced candy. Now add jihad. In the Islamic stronghold of Dearborn, Michigan, the FBI arrested multiple suspects plotting a “pumpkin day” assault inspired by ISIS. Homegrown radicals with international ties; weapons including AK-47s recovered. This is the predictable result of unchecked demographic and cultural transformation.

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