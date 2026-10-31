RAIR Foundation USA

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Walter Stock's avatar
Walter Stock
5h

Islam does Halloween every day of the year. They just all wear the same Grim Reaper costume.

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Nick Quarmby's avatar
Nick Quarmby
4h

Who cares

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