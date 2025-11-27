In one of the most consequential speeches in modern Swedish politics, Denice Westerberg exposed how mass migration and Islamism devastated Sweden and vowed that a new generation of Swedes will take their country back.

At the Sweden Democrats’ 2025 Landsdagarna convention, rising party star and parliamentary candidate Denice Westerberg delivered what may become one of the most consequential speeches in the modern political history of Sweden. Before an audience of party delegates, activists, and young voters, Westerberg laid out a sober, unflinching account of how the nation that was once considered Europe’s safest and most socially cohesive has become a global warning story.

Her address was not cautious. It was not softened by the usual political euphemisms. Instead, Westerberg spoke with a clarity that has been absent from Swedish politics for a generation. She confronted the consequences of mass migration, social fragmentation, failing security, and the spread of militant Islam at a time when establishment parties still struggle to acknowledge the scale of the crisis.

What happened to Sweden. What allowed one of the most admired nations on earth to fall into chaos. And who will lead the fight to take it back. These were the questions she placed before the country.

“What Has Happened to Sweden”

Westerberg opened with a question every Swedish family has asked in recent years. How did Sweden descend from a safe, prosperous and trusting society into a nation associated with gang warfare, child robberies, exploding crime rates and no-go zones.

She spoke of a Sweden her generation never fully knew. A Sweden where children could roam freely. Where girls could ride the subway home without fear. Where an isolated murder shook the entire country. She lamented both the children forced to grow up inside today’s turmoil and the older Swedes who watched in disbelief as political leaders dismantled the foundations of the country they built.

She placed the responsibility squarely on the “old parties” that opened borders, ignored cultural incompatibilities, dismissed legitimate public concerns and congratulated themselves for their commitment to diversity even as Sweden’s most basic norms collapsed around them.

According to Westerberg, Sweden’s decline was not an accident. It was the direct result of political choices.

“These Streets Are Ours”

One of the most powerful sections of the speech came when Westerberg directly challenged the moral defeatism that has crept into Sweden’s public life.

She vowed that Sweden Democrats would reverse the destruction. They would put gang criminals in prison and keep them there. They would ensure that those who refuse to respect Sweden’s culture and laws are removed from the country. She reminded delegates that Sweden is the work of generations of ancestors who built the nation with their hands and their sacrifices.

“This land is ours,” she declared. “Now it is our turn to defend it.”

Her message was not about nostalgia. It was a call to reclaim the basic conditions of a functioning country: security, cohesion, family stability and cultural confidence.

The Crisis of Values and the Collapse of the Family

Westerberg made clear that Sweden’s crisis is not only about rising crime or immigration figures. It is about the erosion of the values that hold a nation together.

She attacked the radical social theories that convinced earlier politicians to discard the natural differences between men and women and dismiss motherhood as outdated. She argued that Sweden cannot survive with vague, ideological experiments that undermine the role of families and the responsibilities that bind generations.

“Strong nations need strong families,” she said. “A country that does not protect its families will eventually have nothing left to defend.”

It was a rebuke of decades of social engineering that weakened the basic social unit long before mass migration accelerated the country’s unraveling.

The Clash with Islam and a Culture That “Does Not Belong Here”

Perhaps the most explosive portion of Westerberg’s speech came when she addressed the impact of political Islam and radical Islamic culture on Sweden. She accused politicians across the spectrum of refusing to confront the scale of the problem out of a mixture of cowardice and ideological blindness.

“Islam has no place in Sweden,” Westerberg stated directly, echoing what a growing number of Swedes are saying privately and what no establishment party dares to articulate publicly.

She painted a vivid picture of a Sweden transformed. Women wearing burkas in city centers. Policewomen in clothing that women in other countries have fled to escape. Schools that eliminate pork from menus. Mosques the size of shopping centers. A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside a Swedish mosque. These are not hypotheticals. This is the Sweden created by politicians who allowed unchecked migration without cultural demands or protective safeguards.

Westerberg pledged that no new mosques should be built and that every mosque involved in extremism should be torn down. She promised that the Sweden Democrats would enforce laws that protect women, children, and the rule of law from radical ideologies.

Her message resonated deeply with a public that has watched the consequences of Islamization unfold while being told to remain silent.

The Meya Case: A Nation’s Breaking Point

Westerberg highlighted a case that shocked Sweden earlier this year. Sixteen-year-old Meya was raped by an Eritrean migrant while walking home. Despite strong evidence, the court released him. Only after public outcry and the Supreme Court’s intervention was he convicted. He received a three-year prison sentence and was not deported.

The case symbolized everything that has gone wrong in Sweden’s legal and political system. According to Westerberg, it revealed the profound betrayal of Swedish citizens by politicians who championed a reckless migration policy and judges who refuse to prioritize public safety.

She promised that under a Sweden Democrat–led government, foreign rapists would not remain in Sweden. Citizenship would not shield those who violate the country.

A New Generation Refuses to Be Silent

Westerberg’s audience included thousands of young Swedes, and she made it clear that her generation will not accept the “new Sweden” pushed by progressive elites. She described young SD activists as the engine of the movement, fighting on school campuses, in public squares, in debates and across social media.

She framed the next election as a turning point. A Sweden Democrat victory, she argued, is not merely a political shift. It is the beginning of a national restoration.

A Vision of a Sweden Worth Defending

Despite the gravity of her warnings, Westerberg ended with a message of hope. She described a future where Swedish children again walk safely at night, where gang wars are studied only in history books, and where mass migration is remembered as a warning, not a permanent condition.

She envisioned sons who do not fear immigrant gangs and daughters who are free to move without constant anxiety. She promised that the Sweden Democrats will rebuild a Sweden that previous generations remember and future generations deserve.

“Sweden will be Sweden again,” she concluded, to thunderous applause.

A Turning Point for Sweden

Denice Westerberg’s Landsdagarna address was not a typical campaign speech. It was a manifesto for national survival. It was a demand for accountability from the political class that engineered Sweden’s decline. And it was a call to action for a generation that refuses to surrender the country they love.

Her message was simple, urgent, and unmistakable. Sweden is worth defending. Swedes must fight for it. And the time to reclaim it has come.

RAIR Foundation USA will continue to monitor developments inside Sweden as the 2026 election approaches and as candidates like Denice Westerberg challenge the political orthodoxy that brought Sweden to the brink.

