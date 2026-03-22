Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has once again highlighted concerns over cultural compatibility in Europe, reigniting debate on immigration and values.

In resurfaced remarks that continue to circulate widely (originally from before her premiership but echoed in recent discussions), Meloni stated:

“I think there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture—or a certain interpretation of Islamic culture—and the rights and values of our civilization,” she said.

She pointed to the funding of Islamic cultural centers in Italy:

“Most of the Islamic cultural centers in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia is a nation that applies Sharia at home.”

Meloni described the practical meaning of Sharia in that context:

“Stoning to death for adultery, the death penalty for apostasy, the death penalty for homosexuality.”

She emphasized the direct opposition:

“I believe that these issues go opposite [to our values]… It does not mean generalizing on Islam, it means to restore the problem that exists in the process of Islamization of Europe, which is very distant from the values of our civilization.”

Her comments focus on foreign influence through funding, challenges to cultural integration, and the need to protect Western principles such as individual rights and secular governance amid demographic shifts and ideological differences.

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