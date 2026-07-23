RAIR rejects the term “Islamism” as a deceptive term that falsely separates Islam from core Islamic doctrine. Islam is just Islam: rooted in the Quran, the Hadith, the Sunnah and 1400 years of history. Consequently, semantic games, “reformist” claims, and comforting euphemisms are not only inaccurate, but actively harmful to clear understanding and Western self-defense.

By Renee Nal

RAIR does not use the word “Islamism.” We reject the term because it is a relatively recent linguistic invention designed to create a false separation between Islam and the militant, political, and supremacist strains that flow directly from it.

Islam is just Islam.

A Word Invented in Our Lifetime

The political use of “Islamism” to describe a distinct ideology separate from Islam is not ancient or organic. It is a modern academic construct. The term was revived and popularized in its current sense in the late 1970s and early 1980s by French scholars operating in left-leaning and post-colonial academic circles.

Western academics and policymakers spent decades playing word games over what to call Muslims who follow the Quran, Hadith and the Sunnah as the complete blueprint for total political and social domination. “Islamic fundamentalism” was ditched as too harsh and replaced by the softer French import “Islamism” in a deliberate attempt to sanitize the ideology. These writers often framed the phenomenon as a socio-political reaction to colonialism or authoritarianism rather than something rooted in Islamic texts and history itself.

Pelletreau Brings the Distinction into U.S. Government Language

The term “Islamism” crossed into English in the mid-1980s through translations and academic channels, then entered U.S. policy discussions in the 1990s. By the time it reached mainstream media and government language, it was already becoming a framing device designed to distinguish terrorism and jihadism from Islam itself.

One of the key figures who helped institutionalize this separation at the federal level was Robert H. Pelletreau Jr., who served as Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs beginning in February 1994. Pelletreau was known for his sympathetic and accommodationist approach toward certain Islamic movements, including those with terrorist ties such as the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and elements linked to Hamas.

In a May 26, 1994, symposium on “Resurgent Islam in the Middle East” sponsored by the Middle East Policy Council in Washington, DC, Pelletreau participated alongside analysts including Middle East scholar Daniel Pipes and the late John L. Esposito, the nation’s leading defender and chief apologist for Islamic movements. Esposito had trained under Ismail Raji al-Faruqi, a Muslim Brotherhood leader and intellectual architect of the “Islamization of Knowledge” doctrine, which sought to replace all Western academic disciplines with an Islamic system. Notably, al-Faruqi attended the 1977 Lugano meeting that launched “The Project” – a long-term Muslim Brotherhood strategy to achieve Islamic dominance by “infiltrating Western institutions and building parallel governance structures.”

In his remarks at the time, Pelletreau discussed “political Islam” and referred to “Islamists” as “Muslims with political goals.” He noted that the term “Islamic fundamentalism” was frequently used imprecisely and urged caution in applying it.

The 1994 Middle East Policy symposium serves as a primary record of a critical debate within the U.S. government about how to label and respond to Islam. At the heart of this meeting was a fundamental disagreement between Daniel Pipes and John L. Esposito regarding the nature of the “Islamist” phenomenon. Pipes argued that the movement was inherently an anti-Western, totalitarian ideology that necessitated a firm, skeptical policy stance; he maintained that the long-term solution lay in empowering moderate, reform-minded Muslims to challenge these ideological structures from within their own faith.

Conversely, Esposito argued that Western labeling was often too broad, suggesting that what the U.S. government called “Islamism” was actually a diverse spectrum of social and political activism that should not be automatically categorized as a monolithic threat. This debate is the “unimpeachable” source for how the term “Islamist” was formalized: it became the American government’s preferred way to distinguish between those they viewed as partners for reform and those they identified as strategic adversaries seeking to dismantle democratic governance.

The 1994 symposium captures the “naming crisis” of the early 1990s. While participants frequently relied on the term “fundamentalism,” their discussion highlights the search for a more precise political label. The eventual transition from “fundamentalism” to “Islamism” in the years following this debate was an act of deliberate, tactical semantic warfare. It transformed a perceived religious descriptor into a political one. This allowed the U.S. government to categorize these movements alongside other geopolitical ideologies, rather than as purely descriptive of Islam, and thereby disarming the U.S. security apparatus, which could no longer name the existential threat and thus could not fight it.

Blinding the Security Apparatus

This linguistic shift laid the structural foundation for the policy of Countering Violent Extremism (CVE). By decoupling doctrinal Islamic tenets from the violence carried out in their name, CVE institutionalized a framework where security agencies were explicitly prohibited from referencing Islamic ideology or doctrine in threat assessments and military training. Under this model, terrorism was reframed as a generic form of non-ideological “extremism,” effectively blinding intelligence and defense institutions to the specific ideological drivers of jihadist violence.

Consequently, the semantic neutralization that began in academic debate evolved into state policy, shifting the focus from identifying doctrinal threats to suppressing language and dissent – a trajectory that has since expanded internationally to marginalize foundational criticism under the umbrella of combating “Islamophobia.”

This policy reached its zenith in the deliberate purging of federal intelligence databases and counterterrorism training materials. As revealed by the late Department of Homeland Security (DHS) whistleblower Philip Haney, the federal government went so far as to systematically scrub hundreds of files and individuals with potential ties to foreign Islamic groups from the Terrorist Screening Database under the guise of protecting civil rights. As discussed at RAIR, federal investigators are systematically conditioned to misclassify acts of Islamic terrorism as generic, non-ideological events.

Needless to say, the purge has led to catastrophic consequences. From the Fort Hood, Boston Marathon, and Pulse Nightclub Islamic terror attacks to the New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans, and many others, federal law enforcement has consistently failed to identify jihadist threats even when the perpetrators were on their radar. Coined by journalist Patrick Poole in 2014, the term “known wolf” critiques the common official narrative of the “lone wolf” attacker. Poole noted that during the Obama administration, the vast majority of U.S. Islamic attacks involved individuals who were already known to authorities, yet a lack of education and systemic restrictions prevented officials from properly investigating Islamic terror – leaving these threats to effectively fly under the radar.

This administrative silencing represented the final victory of a long-term linguistic strategy designed to replace hard doctrinal reality with deliberate obfuscation and ideological camouflage.

Nowhere was this maneuver more influential – or its widespread acceptance more jarring – than in the work of Uganda-born Columbia professor Mahmood Mamdani. His seminal text, Good Muslim, Bad Muslim, provided the foundational intellectual blueprint for this shift – a legacy now shared by his son, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

‘Islamism’ Takes the Place of ‘Islamic Fundamentalism’

In the wake of 9/11/2001, the post-colonial academic‘s 2004 book became a cornerstone text for defining the debate. In it, Mahmood rejected what he referred to as “culture talk“, which linked political violence to Islamic doctrine or history – and instead recast Islamic terror as a thoroughly modern phenomenon: a political byproduct of Cold War machinations, U.S. proxy wars in Afghanistan, and Western imperialism.

As an aside, “post-colonial studies” was founded on texts like Orientalism by the late Palestinian-American literary theorist Edward Said. Post-colonial studies functions as a permanent ideological battering ram dedicated to discrediting Western civilization and delegitimizing its legacy. Notably, former President Barack Obama was one of Edward Said’s students at Columbia.

Mahmood Mamdani’s “Good Muslim, Bad Muslim”

By framing militant movements as justifiable blowback rather than faithful applications of Quranic commands for jihad and supremacy, Mahmood Mamdani helped cement “Islamism” as the preferred academic term. This intellectual maneuver allowed generations of academics and policymakers to discuss the ideology without confronting the inherent commands to violence in core Islamic sources.

Importantly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has declared that mosques are “our barracks” has bluntly stated that attempts to split Islam into “moderate” and “immoderate” versions are themselves a Western tool. In a 2017 speech, he declared:

“The term ‘moderate Islam’ is being lathered up again. The patent of moderate Islam belongs to the West. There is no moderate or immoderate Islam; Islam is one. The aim of using such terms is to weaken Islam.”

Mahmood and his allies ignore known Islamic concepts such as jihad (the duty to fight) until there is no fitnah (anything that stands as a rival authority to Islamic rule) and all worship is for Allah alone (Quran 8:39), and the subjugation of non-Muslims via jizya and dhimmitude (Quran 9:29). These edicts are central, repeatedly emphasized teachings found in the Quran, the most authentic Hadith collections (Bukhari and Muslim), and the official legal rulings of all the major Sunni schools of law. They have been taught and followed for over a thousand years.

For instance, from the 16th to early 19th centuries, the Barbary Pirates of North Africa conducted relentless jihad raids against European and American shipping, seizing ships, enslaving crews, and extorting tribute – explicitly justified by Quranic commands, as the Tripolitan ambassador told Jefferson and Adams in 1786 that it was their “right and duty” per the laws of their Prophet to make war on non-Muslims.

Aligning with this historical reality, the Muslim Brotherhood (founded 1928 in Egypt) emerged explicitly citing Islamic sources – not modern Cold War interventions – as its core motivation. While founded in Ismailia during British occupation, founder Hassan al-Banna did not frame his struggle as an anti-colonial campaign; rather, he viewed Western dominance as a symptom of Muslims straying from orthodox faith, declaring that Islam is an all-encompassing system that requires governance, law, and society to be ruled strictly by Quranic doctrine. “Islam is a comprehensive system which deals with all spheres of life,” he declared. (p. 7)

Download: The Complete Works of Imam Shaheed Hasan al-Banna

Using Islamic Sources to Justify Terror

The narrative that Islamic terrorism is a modern socio-political reaction to Western colonialism, imperialism, or Cold War proxy wars is directly contradicted by the explicit statements and doctrinal justifications provided by the terrorists themselves. When examining the primary sources, testaments, and operational documents of those who execute these attacks, their explicit motivations are consistently rooted in core Islamic texts rather than contemporary political grievances.

The September 11, 2001 attacks provide a clear record of this framework. The perpetrators did not frame their actions as a secular anti-colonial struggle; instead, they explicitly credited their motivation and ultimate goals to the mandates of Islam. In his recorded will, flight 93 hijacker Ahmed al-Haznawi prayed for Allah to accept him as a martyr, framing the operation as an Islamic sacrifice. Similarly, flight 11 hijacker Abdulaziz al-Omari and flight 93 hijacker Saeed al-Ghamdi left farewell videos declaring that fighting the enemy was a fundamental Muslim duty and a realization of jihad.

The architectural planners of these operations operated from the same doctrinal foundation. Osama bin Laden frequently grounded his declarations of war in Islamic scripture and historical precedents. In his August 1996 declaration of jihad, bin Laden relied extensively on verses from the Quran and authoritative hadiths regarding the specific spiritual rewards reserved for holy warriors and martyrs. In a 1997 interview, he explicitly stated that the overarching goal of jihad is to exalt Allah’s word to the heights so that the message of the Quran goes around the world. His February 1998 fatwa against American citizens opened with direct citations of Quranic passages and the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, framing the conflict as a defense of Islamic territory commanded by Allah.

Furthermore, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and his co-defendants explicitly rejected secular or political framing of their actions during their military tribunals. In a joint written statement, they described the allegations against them as badges of honor, declaring that terrorizing and fighting non-Muslims is a legitimate duty prescribed by Islam. They stated that their actions were offerings to Allah, quoting Islamic texts that command believers to fight infidels.

The internal operational documents distributed to the hijackers further demonstrate that the attacks were executed as Islamic rituals. The written instructions recovered from the luggage of the hijackers directed them to engage in constant prayer, to mention Allah frequently, and to shout “Allah is great” during the hijacking because the phrase strikes terror into the hearts of infidels. The document commanded that their final words before impact be the Islamic declaration: “there is no Allah but Allah. Mohammed is his messenger.”

This systematic reliance on Islamic texts demonstrates that Islamic terrorist movements do not view their campaign as a reaction to Western policies. Instead, they operate as a continuation of classical Islamic doctrines of sharia supremacy, defensive and offensive jihad, and the mandatory subjugation of non-believers, drawn straight from the example of Muhammad and centuries of orthodox jurisprudence. By treating these movements as mere products of post-colonial blowback, Western analysts ignore the explicit Islamic testimony of the actors themselves.

‘Islamism’ Ignores Reality

But the tactic backfired. Both “Islamic fundamentalism” and “Islamism” labels now describe the same reality: Muslims enforcing the classical commands of jihad, sharia supremacy, and Islamic rule over non-Muslims. From the Muslim Brotherhood to Hezbollah, the Taliban, and al-Qaeda, these movements draw straight from Islamic doctrine – the words of Muhammad, the example of his conquests, and centuries of orthodox teaching – to pursue global submission to Islam.

“Islamism” is no longer softer; it is now widely understood as militant Islam. The endless debate over terminology was always a deliberate distraction, and the threat comes not from “extremists” twisting the doctrine, but from adherence to core Islamic sources that demand political conquest and the subjugation of unbelievers.

This is not how we treat other ideologies. We do not invent a new “-ism” to separate communist violence from communism, or fascist violence from fascism. There was never a call to negotiate with the “moderate” nazis. Violence was not an aberration – it was the logical tool these ideologies used to impose themselves on others. The same is true of Islam. We should call it what it is.

The Separation Does Real Harm

The distinction between “Islam” and “Islamism” does a disservice to clear thinking and effective action. It suggests that the problem of jihad, sharia enforcement, apostasy laws, and supremacist doctrines is an aberration – a political add-on that can be cleanly cut away from Islam. In reality, the militants routinely cite core Islamic sources: the Quran, the hadith, and centuries of Islamic jurisprudence and history.

Polls consistently show that significant majorities in many Muslim-majority countries support making sharia the official law of the land – including elements such as harsh corporal punishments and death for apostasy in substantial percentages of respondents. This is not the opinion of a tiny fringe. It reflects the enduring appeal of Islamic governance among large population among large populations of Muslims. Framing the issue as “Islamism” versus “Islam” obscures this reality and shifts responsibility away from the doctrinal and cultural sources that sustain it.

The Reformist Argument Has Failed

Analysts like Daniel Pipes of the Middle East Forum, and those such as the CLARITy Coalition, Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, the Muslim Reform Movement, and voices like Sam Westrop argue that ordinary or reform-minded Muslims can serve as key allies. They urge distinguishing “Islamism” from Islam, amplifying dissident Muslim voices, and empowering internal “reformers” as the primary solution – essentially positioning patriotic, anti-“Islamist” Muslims as the “chemotherapy” against theocratic supremacism while preserving space under American religious liberty.

Unfortunately, decades of evidence show this strategy has not scaled meaningfully and is unlikely to succeed. If this approach resonated, there would be millions of adherents. Claims that reformers represent a big, growing alternative overlook a simple reality: huge funding from oil-rich Muslim countries, powerful Islamic leaders, and the everyday beliefs of most Muslims continues to favor the traditional, accurate version of Islam.

At its core, the reformist endeavor faces an insurmountable theological barrier: the Quran explicitly frames divine revelation as immutable and closed to human revision. Verses such as 6:115, 18:27, and 30:30 assert the absolute permanence of Allah’s decree, while passages like 2:79 and 3:78 sternly condemn those who attempt to distort or rewrite the intent of the original text. Because traditional Islamic law treats doctrinal change as apostasy, “reformers” face an impossible choice: to modernize Islam, they must commit the ultimate sin against it.

Doctrinal and Historical Barriers

Classical Islamic sources – the Quran, authentic Hadith collections, Sirah, and consensus of the major Sunni legal schools – embed political supremacy, jihad until dominance, dhimmitude, and harsh hudud punishments as core obligations, not optional extras. Muhammad himself fused prophetic authority with military conquest and state governance.

Reformers must reinterpret or sideline large sections of the Quran’s permanent and unchangeable text. In practice, this has proven extraordinarily difficult. If Islam could be meaningfully reformed, these reformers would be operating at its heart – in Islamic nations – rather than primarily in the relative safety of the West.

Many claim their lives are under threat, which itself illustrates that they recognize Islamic texts prescribe death for apostasy: those who leave or alter the faith are to be executed according to the Quran, Hadith, Sunnah, and the unanimous consensus of all four Sunni schools of Islamic jurisprudence. Key texts include Quran 4:89 (“…if they turn back (from Islam), take (hold) of them and kill them wherever you find them…”), Sahih Bukhari 3017 (“The Prophet said, ‘If somebody (a Muslim) discards Islam, kill him.’”), Sahih Bukhari 84:57 (“Whoever changed his Islamic religion, then kill him”), and Reliance of the Traveller (o8.1): “When a person who has reached puberty and is sane voluntarily apostatizes from Islam, he deserves to be killed.”

Apostasy remains a capital offense in traditional jurisprudence, creating a chilling effect: open reformers are often marginalized, threatened, or killed, while quiet cultural Muslims rarely form organized fronts against orthodoxy.

Historical Failures and the Cost of False Hope

Historical attempts at top-down or grassroots reform confirm the pattern. Arab Spring openings, and Western-backed “moderate” allies in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere repeatedly yielded to stronger Salafi, Brotherhood, or Khomeinist forces.

Worse, these reform efforts have actively hindered real progress for years. By offering Americans the false hope that a benign, reformed version of Islam exists, they have delayed honest understanding of the nature of Islam among elected officials and the public. They have spent endless time attacking those who report accurately on the doctrinal threat, while misleading Christians into believing Islam can undergo a reformation similar to Christianity – playing on a lack of familiarity with Islamic texts. Islamic doctrine itself makes such reformation impossible. Core texts explicitly reject freedom of conscience and authorize deception toward non-Muslims (taqiyya and related forms) when it advances Islam. After decades of failure, the reformist project stands exposed as a distraction from the unchanging content of the Quran, Hadith, and Sunnah.

Policy and analysis cannot rest on the hope of a broad, organic reformation – or on treating reform voices as the decisive solution – when that approach has repeatedly fallen short despite sincere efforts, congressional testimonies, and billions in Western investment.

Euphemisms like “Islamism” and faith in moderate saviors have delayed necessary measures: honest public discourse about sources, rigorous assimilation standards, demographic realism, and unapologetic defense of America’s Constitutional system of governance.

Weaponizing ‘Islamism’ to Squash Dissent

The introduction of the word “Islamism” into the Western lexicon did more than obscure the doctrinal roots of Islamic supremacy, doctrinal violence, and its conquering imperative – it created a highly effective political weapon used to silence critics, shape educational curricula, and sanitize this existential threat. Anyone who uses the term today – whether deliberately or inadvertently – actively reinforces a false narrative: that militant, political, and supremacist actions are entirely separate from core Islamic texts. This semantic distinction serves as a shield, ensuring that any critical examination of Islamic doctrine itself remains completely off-limits in public discourse.

This deception is heavily institutionalized within academia. Major universities, particularly those housing well-funded Middle Eastern or Islamic studies departments, have spent decades validating “Islamism” as a legitimate academic category. It is no coincidence that many of these departments are heavily subsidized by oil-rich, Muslim-majority nations. Through endowments, chairs, and research grants, these foreign entities buy significant influence over Western intellectual output. The resulting academic output systematically trains students, journalists, and future policymakers to view jihadist violence as a modern, socio-political distortion of an otherwise peaceful faith, rather than a faithful application of traditional jurisprudence.

Simultaneously, prominent Islamic subversive terror-tied organizations in the West, such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), exploit this semantic confusion to advance their agendas. While these groups accommodate the terms “Islamism” or “Political Islam” in their own seminar materials and defensive public statements, they aggressively lobby public schools to ensure that any militant or political aspect of Islam is categorized as an unrelated aberration. By conditioning educators to believe that core text and political conquest are entirely separated, these organizations effectively muddy the waters for young minds. Children are taught a scrubbed version of history that prevents them from recognizing the linear connection between classical Islamic texts and its modern execution, leading an entire generation down a path of deep civilizational confusion.

Even more troubling is the role played by self-described reformist organizations and alleged non-partisan think tanks. Over the past several decades, these groups have invested heavily in the term “Islamism” to frame themselves as moderate allies who can isolate the “radical” element. Because legacy media, politicians, and intelligence agencies frequently cite these organizations for their purported expertise, their endorsement of this semantic split carries immense weight. By validating an artificial barrier between Islam and its political imperatives, these so-called “experts” provide a veneer of intellectual credibility to a profound deception, ultimately steering American foreign and domestic policy down a dangerously blind alley.

Those who refuse to perpetuate the lie face immediate and severe professional reprisal. Anyone who points out that jihadists are acting on the literal commands of the Quran and Sunnah is subjected to an aggressive, synchronized onslaught of accusations, most notably the weaponized labels of “Islamophobe” or “racist.” Through coordinated public campaigns, critics are systematically dismissed as fringe figures, marginalized from mainstream platforms, and socially or professionally blacklisted. This deliberate strategy of personal and professional destruction ensures that few possess the courage to challenge the prevailing orthodoxy.

We recognize the immense pressure faced by elected officials, military leaders, and public commentators on this front. It is completely understandable why so many choose to lean on the word “Islamism” as a rhetorical crutch. Confronting the unvarnished reality of Islamic doctrine invites immediate, intense backlash from the media, academic institutions, and corporate entities. The term “Islamism” offers a convenient out – a false hope that the problem is merely a modern political fringe that can be reasoned with, negotiated away, or reformed. But while this linguistic shield protects the careers of politicians, it does so at the expense of national security and honest public discourse. Defending Western values requires the courage to discard convenient euphemisms and name the challenge directly.

RAIR’s Approach: Call It What It Is

RAIR calls “militant” or “political” Islam by its plainest and most accurate name: Islam. A special academic suffix to discuss groups that seek to impose sharia, wage jihad, or establish Islamic governance is not necessary, or wise.

The word “Islamism” was pushed into the Western lexicon through academia and government channels. Many of those who popularized it in the modern era operated from frameworks that treated the prescribed command of jihad as nothing more than a modern political reaction, rather than what it truly is: a core obligation deeply rooted in Islamic doctrine, the authentic Hadith, and the military campaigns and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

If the goal is to halt the influence of Islam as it is prescribed and practiced, the first step is accurate language. Euphemisms and artificial separations only foster self-deception and weaken our ability to defend Western values.

RAIR will continue to speak directly. We will identify the threat by its actions and its sources rather than by a contrived academic category created in recent decades. Islam is just Islam, and it is long past time we discussed it without linguistic shields.

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