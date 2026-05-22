In February 2025, in Birmingham, England, a speaker at a Muslim conference delivered a remarkably open message:

The first blow to America was dealt in Afghanistan… Now we can project our leadership. Now we can give the final blow to America… Now is the time to put the final nails in the coffin of Western liberalism… It is the time and opportunity to project Islam as an alternate world order.”

That was the blunt version.

Just a short time ago, on May 15, 2026, at the Islamic Center of San Diego, an imam gave a Friday sermon that was far more polished but carried the exact same strategic goal.

He spoke at length about the need for Muslims to build political and community power, repeatedly referencing the Hijra, the Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina. He presented it not merely as a journey, but as the critical turning point when Islam transitioned from a weak religious sect into a political and military power.

This is no accident.

As Recep Tayyip Erdoğan famously declared:

“Islam is Islam and that’s it.”

There is no such thing as “moderate Islam” versus “political Islam.” The religion and the political project are inseparable. Once Muslims gain a foothold, the model of the Hijra is clear: move from a position of weakness to one of strength, establish political authority, and eventually eliminate competing powers.

After arriving in Medina (then a Jewish city called Yathrib), one of the first major actions taken was the systematic elimination of the Jewish tribes who had initially given them refuge, most historically noted, the Banu Qurayza, who were massacred.

The city was then renamed Medina (“The City” in Arabic), symbolically erasing its pre-Islamic identity.

This is not ancient history to be ignored. It is the operating manual. The blueprint from which Islam has operated ever since.

The Birmingham speech was crude and explicit. The San Diego sermon was smoother and cloaked in the language of “community building” and “justice.” But both are expressions of the same supremacist worldview. One that views all non-Islamic societies as living in Jahiliyyah (the Age of Ignorance), which must ultimately be replaced with Islam and its sharia.

Western liberalism’s great error has been to treat these statements as fringe extremism rather than mainstream Islamic doctrine. As long as we pretend there is a separation between “religion” and “politics” in Islam, we will continue to be blindsided by the obvious.

The message from these two mosques, separated by an ocean and a difference in tone, is identical: Islam is not here to coexist. It is here to dominate. It is in the DNA of Islam itself.

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