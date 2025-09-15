This is Islam on display. From a tax-exempt pulpit in Norfolk, Virginia, Imam Ismail Saleem gloated over the murder of Charlie Kirk:

“The world is a better place without Charlie Kirk. I don’t care about him at all. Seeing his family and friends’ tears and anger makes me smile.”

He dismissed compassion as weakness, ridiculed empathy, and even mocked the idea that Kirk’s children might carry on his legacy.

And yet we are told—over and over—that these are the people of peace, that this ideology wants to “integrate” into America. Charlie Kirk warned America about Islam for a reason. He saw through the propaganda.

Because to know Islam is to never know peace.

The Quran is explicit: unbelievers are “the vilest of animals” (8:55), “losers” (39:15). Christians and Jews are hated by Allah, their eternal destiny sealed in damnation (5:72, 98:6). Islam teaches that there is no equality between believer and unbeliever—only subjugation in this life and torment in the next.

This Norfolk sermon is not an outlier. It is the logical outworking of an ideology that sees your tears as joy, your death as victory, your children as enemies to be prevented from continuing your legacy.

Charlie Kirk stood up to warn America. Now, even in his death, Islam’s true face is revealed.

