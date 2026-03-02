Islam is a totalitarian conquest ideology intent on imposing Sharia (Islamic law) worldwide, including in America, through stealthy civilization jihad, demographic infiltration, and explicit declarations of dominance by Muslim leaders and organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, posing an existential threat to Western civilization and U.S. freedoms that must be confronted urgently.

By Robert Bodisch Sr.

Deputy Director / Chief of Staff (Retired), Texas Dept. of Public Safety; Texas Homeland Security; Major General, Commanding General (Retired); Texas State Guard, Texas Military Dept.; Senior Fellow, Center for Security Policy

What is Sharia and why should Americans be concerned about it anyway? Many Americans have found themselves asking these questions following recent headlines. Most likely, those same people have never opened the book that provides the answers: Reliance of the Traveller, the text of Islamic law called Sharia. Those who have studied Sharia, the Hadiths (Muhammad’s traditions), and Sira (Muhammad’s biography) know full well that Islam is, first and foremost, an ideology that has a religious component. And more importantly, they know exactly why it should be so alarming to our country—it is an ideology of world conquest and the imposition of Sharia.

According to Yahiya Emerick’s 2005 book, What Islam Is All About, targeted at grades 7-12. Emerick’s book states that: “Islam is not a religion, however, but a complete way of life that is patterned after the natural trend in the universe.” Emerick is a former president of the Islamic Foundation of North America, vice-principal at an Islamic school, and a Muslim author.

Islamic doctrine is very clear that this ideology is a civilizational process. Many Muslim leaders, activists, and clerics are very clear in the doctrinal objectives of Islam. For instance:

“I am convinced, I am 100 percent certain that the Sharia will be implemented in America and in Britain one day. The question is, ‘when?’ and how it will come to fruition.” (Anjem Choudary, British Media interview in 2012. In 2024, Choudary was sentenced to life in prison for directing a terror organization)

“And while our objective, our final objective is not just to become part of the system that we experience now, and that we see, our objective, our final objective, is to create our own Islamic system, and not only create an Islamic system for Muslims, but to look at all the other people who are sharing this country (USA) with us as potential Muslims…And in that long range process of making America Muslim, all of America Muslim, then we have to have some actual short range goals…and be very calculated about it or else we will not accomplish our goals.” (Sharifa Alkhateeb, (1946-2004), Muslim educator, in a speech at an ISNA (Islamic Society of North America) conference in 1989)

“It is our job to destroy imperialism, destroy the United States, and destroy capitalism. We will do it by organizing that actively (sic) undermines and destabilizes the legitimacy and the power of [the United States] and the power and legitimacy of capitalism.” (Rishi Arun, Temple University, Students for Justice in Palestine leader, The Lid, May 9, 2025)

“Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant. The Quran should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on earth.” (Omar Ahmad, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) co-founder and former president of the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), reported in San Ramon Valley Herald, July 4, 1998. Ahmad and CAIR are unindicted co-conspirators in the federal Holy Land Foundation trial (the largest terror financing case in U.S. history)

“The term ‘Moderate Islam’ is ugly and offensive; there is no moderate Islam; Islam is Islam.” (MEMRI 2007) “These descriptions are very ugly, it is offensive and an insult to our religion. There is no moderate or immoderate Islam. Islam is Islam and that’s it.” (Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, Milliyet News, August 21, 2007)

“We are not here to kill anyone, if we can take your country and implement Sharia law, we will do it, but only according to your laws, by becoming the majority; I am here to convert America.” (Dr. Fadi Kablawi, January 26, 2024, at the Masjid As Sunna An Nabawiyyah, North Miami)

The Muslim Brotherhood (MB) in North America is one of the main Islamist organizations, along with other MB associated organizations like Hamas and CAIR, working every day to implement the goals of the Islamic doctrine. In their 18-page strategy entitled Explanatory Memorandum, dated 22 May 1991, the Muslim Brotherhood articulates their strategy to Islamize America, citing that:

“Understanding the role of the Muslim Brotherhood in North America: The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ with all that the word means. The Ikhwan (Brotherhood) must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and “sabotaging” its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions. Without this level of understanding, we are not up to this challenge and have not prepared ourselves for Jihad yet. It is a Muslim’s destiny to perform Jihad and work wherever he is and wherever he lands until the final hour comes, and there is no escape from that destiny except for those who chose to slack.”

The Muslim Brotherhood created Hamas in 1987, which is the violent military wing of the MB, with the goal of destroying Israel and replacing it with an Islamic state. The Hamas motto is identical to the MB’s motto. “Allah is its goal, the Prophet its model, the Quran its Constitution, Jihad its path, and death for the cause of Allah its most sublime belief.” Hamas’ 1988 Charter states: “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.” In 1995, the United States designated Hamas a terrorist organization pursuant to Executive Order 12947.

In 1993, a secret meeting of 24 leading Hamas members and supporters was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At that meeting, one agenda item was how to conceal its activities in America from U.S. government authorities. Eight months later in June 1994, the Council on American-Islamic Relations was co-founded by Nihad Awad, Omar Ahmad, and Rafeeq Jaber. CAIR was set up as a front for Hamas in the United States. Since its founding, CAIR has amassed an extensive, checkered, and concerning past.

Texas and Florida recently designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as terror organizations.

It should be plain to see that Islam is not here to assimilate but rather to dominate and impose Sharia law. America must recognize Islam for what it is and its ultimate goal of world domination and the imposition of Sharia law. This will be done by non-violent or violent means.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that Congress shall make no law prohibiting the “free exercise” of religion. Yet Muhammad said, “Whoever changes his Islamic religion, then kill him.” (Hadith Sahih al-Bukhari, Vol. 9, Book 84, No. 57). The Quran also states in Sura 4:89, “Those who reject Islam must be killed. If they turn back (from Islam), take hold of them and kill them wherever you find them.”

Robert H. Jackson, Associate Justice, Supreme Court of the United States, stated in the foreword of the book, Law in the Middle East, Origins and Development of Islamic Law, 1955;

“In its source, its scope, and its sanctions, the law of the Middle East (Sharia) is the antithesis of Western law. American law does not prescribe religious duties; indeed, it consciously omits them. Islamic law, on the contrary, finds its chief source in the will of Allah as revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. The state itself is subordinate to the Quran, which leaves little room for additional legislation, none for criticism or dissent. Since God (Allah) is Himself the sole Legislator, there can be no room in Islamic political theory for legislation or legislative powers, whether enjoyed by a temporal ruler or by any kind of assembly.”

This ideological battle will be difficult, but if America is to survive this systematic and unrelenting mission to eventually and forcefully convert all of humanity to Islam, then Americans and elected officials must educate themselves to the goals of Islam and institute measures to thwart this depravity and takeover.

Golda Meir stated, “You cannot negotiate peace with someone who has come to kill you.” (Israel Prime Minister 1969-1974)

The Executive Director of CAIR has recently called for American Muslims to help create an “army” of trained operatives, within about 12 years, through mosque-based funding and training pipelines, to include 50,000 journalists, 50,000 lawyers, 50,000 policymakers (local, state, federal), and 50,000 political candidates. Can the significant increase in Islamic mosques and enclaves throughout the United States be part of that campaign? Why isn’t all of this more widely known or talked about when their sinister doctrine is clear and in the open? When an enemy uses unconventional tactics and is patient in their attack, their opponent may not see the threat as real or imminent.

In a military campaign, you can kill the enemy, but new fighters can be recruited and replace those killed to fight another day; but in a fight of good vs. evil, if you kill the heinous ideology, the terror-inspiring movement will wither and die. The threat is real, and the time to act is now. They have been loud and clear with their mission, which is already underway – doing nothing is not an option when American freedom and safety hang in the balance.

