The Taliban in Afghanistan is now stripping women of their names, ordering authorities to refer to them as “granny,” “goat,” or “cow,” on medical documents and prescriptions. Their names are already prohibited on tombstones and they are classified as slaves. Crickets from the feminists and the UN as women are reduced to property for barbaric Islamic thugs.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The silence of the feminists is deafening. The Taliban, whom leftists proclaimed would be so moderate after former President Biden tucked tail and fled from Afghanistan, are now reportedly banning the use of women’s names in official medical documents in a northern Afghan province. The women are being referred to as a “granny,” “goat,” or “cow,” according to a report by Spanish newspaper El País. Now that’s progressive.

The Dehumanizing of Women

It was bad enough that the women in the Muslim country were relegated to wearing suffocating burqas that fully cover their entire bodies, eyes and all. A male chaperone must also accompany them. Now they are being referred to as animals when it comes to medical records and prescriptions in Afghanistan’s Balkh province, raising fears that the restrictions could spread nationwide, according to Fox News.

They almost certainly will. So much for women’s rights under Islam – they rank right above livestock.

Healthcare workers and other public employees have been ordered to call women “Bibi,” meaning grandmother or old woman, according to reporting by Afghan news outlet Zan Times and The Guardian cited by El País.

Afghan women’s rights activist Lalah Osmany, who is based in Germany, also told El País that, according to Afghan women, doctors, and civil rights activists, women are also being referred to as a “goat” or “cow.”

“This is a systematic process of dehumanization,” Osmany stated. “When a regime replaces a woman’s name and gives her one of an animal, it is stripping her of her human soul and reducing her to a mere biological creature or the property [of a man].”

She warned that the reported naming ban could endanger female patients by increasing the risk of medical errors if prescriptions and medical records are filed under identical names. Afghan men don’t care – if a wife dies, they’ll just marry a younger one. They are replaceable.

The reason for that is that Muslims view women as property in Afghanistan. They aren’t human… they are chattel.

Conservative Pamela Geller noted that throughout Afghanistan, women must now be officially referred to as:

A man’s wife

A man’s daughter

A man’s mother

A man’s sister Other terms also include degrading animal-related ones such as “goat” or “cow.”

An Afghan activist speaking under a pseudonym confirmed the order. She says it has been ignored so far, but that won’t last long.

In many parts of Afghanistan, speaking or displaying a woman’s name publicly is considered an affront to her husband’s or family’s honor, meaning their names are often omitted from tombstones.

From Fox News:

Zubaida Akbar, who directs the Afghanistan program at women’s rights organization Femena, warned that the Taliban could eventually impose the ban nationwide, citing previous instances in which local restrictions were expanded across the country. Femena has counted more than 144 decrees restricting Afghan women’s rights, according to El País. Girls have been barred from studying beyond age 12, while women have been shut out of most professions and subjected to restrictions on speaking in public, the newspaper reported.

An Act of Resistance

Reports have been circulating that Afghan women now run underground businesses and secret schools in defiance of Taliban restrictions, according to Associated Press reporting published on Nov. 17.

One anonymous Kabul beauty salon owner reopened her business after authorities raided her previous salon and confiscated her equipment. That could get her executed.

“But now, they won’t even allow that; for women in Afghanistan, working has become a crime,” she told the AP in an interview.

An assistant teacher at a secret school in Kabul says she lives in constant fear of arrest: “We are absolutely terrified of that possibility,” she told the AP.

A spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice named Mohammad Aslam naturally defended the broader restrictions to the AP, saying women could conduct business and social affairs provided they adhered to Islamic Sharia and existing laws.

Afghan women are already prohibited from being treated by male doctors, and there are very few women physicians, considering that there is a ban on women pursuing medical training, according to El País.

Osmany launched a campaign in 2017 to have Afghan women’s names included on official documents, including their children’s birth certificates. For that, she received death threats from adherents of the Religion of Peace. Despite that, her campaign helped secure a change in 2020, allowing mothers’ names to be voluntarily included on such documents.

That progress did not last long, however, with the Taliban sweeping back into control in August 2021. Now, they are about to lose their identities altogether.

“Calling a woman by her real name in Afghanistan is an act of resistance,” Osmany sadly told El País.

Treated as Slaves

Things are getting even worse for women in Afghanistan as barbaric Sharia crushes them – from the Daily Mail referring to the Taliban:

Earlier this year, the group passed a new law allowing husbands to beat their wives as long as there is no serious bodily harm in a new criminal code published by the group. The 90-page penal code, signed by Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme leader, sets out different levels of punishments for people depending on their standing in society. Article 9 of the code divides Afghan society into four categories: religious scholars (ulama), the elite (ashraf), the middle class, and the lower class. It appears to create a caste system in which offenders are categorized as either ‘free’ or ‘a slave,’ with women being placed on the same level as slaves. Disturbing clauses state that ‘slave masters,’ or husbands, can give out physical punishments to their wives or subordinates.

Punishments for serious crimes are carried out by Islamic clerics. But they encourage husbands to dole out “discretionary punishments” to their wives for less serious misconduct under Sharia.

As for domestic violence, Article 32 states that only if the husband beats the woman with a stick and this act results in severe injury such as ‘a wound or bodily bruising’, and the woman can prove it before a judge, will the husband be sentenced to fifteen days’ imprisonment. However, the woman has to prove she is injured while remaining fully clothed. Sexual or psychological violence against women is not prohibited.

The Taliban has formally recognized child marriage, as well, and has established specific guidelines for “virgin girls.”

This is Islam

The abuse of women has steadily gotten worse since the country fell back into Taliban control.

The Gateway Pundit reminded, “In 2021, we reported on the execution of a pregnant former police officer in front of her family (using screwdrivers), the gassing of women protesters in Kabul, public floggings, and the renaming of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs into a morality enforcer after the Biden withdrawal left billions in U.S. equipment behind.”

This is Islam – it’s not just the Taliban. It is what the religion itself commands. What is happening in Afghanistan is sheer evil. But it is happening all over the globe, including in America.

If Muslims are successful in furthering Sharia here in the US, women will see more and more of their rights stripped away. It’s already happening in New York City, Michigan, and Minnesota, and it will get worse.

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