Across New York, Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta, Islam’s “Prophet” Muhammad is now being glorified in full-scale parades — floats of Mecca and Medina rolling down American avenues, Islamic flags raised high, and military-style processions shutting down our streets. Just days before the anniversary of 9/11, New York City Mayor Eric Adams even hosted a City Hall celebration for Muhammad and pledged to make his birthday an official city holiday.