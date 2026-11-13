“Commie cadet” Spenser Rapone is back in the headlines. The last we heard from him he was kicked out of the Army after proclaiming on his cap “Communism will win!” at his West Point Academy graduation. Now, he hearts Islamic terrorists.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Well, here’s an evil blast from the past… West Point grad Spenser Rapone has resurfaced, along with his school pics, where he proclaimed that “Communism will win!” by writing it on his cap at graduation in 2017. Another photo showed him smiling, opening his uniform Superman-style to reveal a Che Guevara T-shirt.

The Army booted the brazen communist after he made his declaration, called for violence against Republicans, and his photos went viral. He’s now a Ph.D. student at the University of Chicago, and he’s officially in love with Islamic supremacists and bloody Muslim dictators. I guess communists weren’t brutal enough for this degenerate.

A Student of Islamic History and Butchery

The former “commie cadet” and current Democratic Socialist studies history, focusing on modern Arab intellectual history, the modern Middle East, nationalism, secularism, and related topics. His published work includes a paper on Michel Aflaq and the Baʿth Party (a secular Arab nationalist ideology). His X bio includes a Palestinian flag emoji and the Arabic Baʿathist slogan “الدين لله والوطن للجميع” (“Religion is for God, and the homeland is for all”), which emphasizes secular nationalism rather than personal religious commitment.

Rapone claims he is not Muslim, but he might as well be. Recent reporting notes that he has posted praise (sometimes in Arabic) for figures such as Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as Syria’s sadistic Assad family, consistent with his longstanding anti-imperialist, leftist positions. At West Point, he joined the Muslim Cadet Association to support Muslim cadets.

Now, he openly praises the Hamas Oct. 7 slaughter in Israel that killed over 1,200 people, while Jihadists raped, tortured, and kidnapped men, women, and children.

Rapone calls himself a “revolutionary socialist.” He’s actually a psychopath who fantasizes about mass murder. He has a special appetite for Islamic extremism and posts about it at length on X. Much of the extreme stuff is in Arabic, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

“Glory to the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar,” he gushed on Oct. 18, 2024, shortly after Israel killed the Hamas terrorist.

He was literally heartbroken when Israel dispatched Nasrallah, who was behind thousands of terror attacks, some of which killed Americans.

“Glory to the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, symbol of dignity for the Arab homeland and all free peoples around the world. May God have mercy on him,” Rapone said, as if he actually believes in God.

“Long live the resistance, and glory to the martyrs,” Rapone posted on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 butchery.

He also has a soft spot for Syria’s sadistic, now-deposed Assad regime, which tortured, raped, and murdered countless Syrians. Assad used chemical weapons on his own people.

“The eternal leader Hafez al-Assad tried to crush this mentality in 1982, and his approach was correct at that time, just as it remains correct today,” Rapone wrote in October 2026.

The Beacon posits that the response was to the former dictator’s ruthless suppression of a rebellion in the city of Hama that same year, which left up to 40,000 dead.

“Zionist control over the United States imposes on the United States, through the American administration, a policy in this region that is not linked to the interests of American citizens, but rather linked solely to Israeli interests, and especially to Israeli expansionist interests,” he said in May 2026, alleging it was a quote by “the immortal leader Hafez al-Assad.”

Sounds a lot like the Muslim communists in America these days.

More from the Beacon:

After Assad’s son, Bashar Al-Assad—who notoriously used chemical weapons against his own people, including children—was overthrown, Rapone posted in remorse, calling for a return of his political movement. “May the Syrian Arab Republic of the Ba’th [sic], of national resurrection, of unity, freedom, and socialism, return in time,” he said in January 2026. “The least that honest academics can do, speaking for my vocation, is resist with every fiber of our beings the Zionist-imperialist lies.” Rapone—who published a scholarly article “reappraising” the Ba’ath Party for the prestigious Cambridge University Press—called Syria’s post-Assad leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, “a terrorist puppet of the Zionist West,” in an X post from January 2026, adding that “Dr. Bashar al-Asad [sic] is the true president of Syria.” “Greetings of Arabism to Dr. Bashar al-Assad, the legitimate and true President of the Syrian Arab Republic. And immortality to the message of the Ba’ath Party and the Arab nation,” Rapone posted in December 2025, a year after the dictator was ousted. “Dr. Bashar al-Asad. [sic] May he and the Ba’th [sic] return to power in time,” Rapone said in March 2026. “Long live Assad’s Syria,” he added a month later.

An Educated, Hateful Jihadist

After Rapone was tossed out of the military with an “other than honorable” discharge, he moved from one academic program to another, including graduate studies at The New School and a Ph.D. program at the University of Texas at Austin, which he does not appear to have finished.

The University of Chicago fully funds his Ph.D. studies. He also gets a $47,741 annual stipend. After two years, Ph.D. candidates are usually required to teach undergraduates.

Rapone is also notorious for old posts calling for violence against Republicans and those he doesn’t agree with.

He recently referred to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a “bigoted buffoon” because he noted the lack of scholarly and scientific achievements in the Arabic world today. He also called Trump a “criminal president.”

“Violence against the far right is resistance, not aggression,” he told author J.K. Rowling in June 2016. In another post, he said he would “happily dance” on the grave of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

“Fuck this country and its false freedom,” he asserted in another social media post.

Disavowed

The Beacon reported, “Rapone is the son of Richard L. Rapone, the treasurer of Lawrence County, PA. In September 2017, the elder Rapone also denounced his son in a now-deleted Facebook post, saying his return from a military deployment to Afghanistan had caused a ‘notable difference in his political views.’”

“Spenser is my son and I love him dearly however I do not like nor condone his politics, his actions or behavior,” his father said at the time.

Progressing from violent communism to murderous Islam is a natural progression for someone like Rapone. He is mentally ill and dangerous. The University of Chicago is not a school you should send your children to either.

Rapone is basically a Jihadist in waiting and a perfect fit for the Religion of Peace.

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