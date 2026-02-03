A Christian church in Philadelphia has been purchased and is being transformed into a mosque. The property, located at the corner of Germantown Avenue and Seymour Street, was acquired by Germantown Masjid, with the group publicly celebrating the acquisition.

According to their own footage and posts, they openly announced the purchase as a historic victory for Islam:

“Germantown Masjid just purchased the Church on Germantown and Seymour to turn into a Masjid.”

The masjid filmed the removal of the cross. They didn’t hide the symbolism, they documented it like a trophy.

This is not as a mere real estate transaction, but a deliberate message of triumph and dominance. The narrative is clear: another Christian house of worship falls, and the “Ummah” advances.

In Islamic tradition, converting conquered religious sites into Islamic structures has long been used as a symbol of dominance, not coexistence:

The Hagia Sophia, originally a cathedral converted into a mosque.

The Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, constructed over a former Christian site.

Jerusalem, contested holy ground weaponized for Islamic political power.

Córdoba, glorifies historical conquest.

This church conversion in Philadelphia is territorial expansion, spiritual erasure, and the replacement of Christian presence with Islamic infrastructure. It is permanent occupation.

How many churches must be turned into mosques? How many Christian communities must be transformed before Americans admit what this is?

This is not about community growth or tolerance, but a conquest strategy. Allowing sacred Christian spaces, schools, and neighborhoods to be absorbed and rebranded by an ideology that rejects core Christian beliefs – such as the Trinity and Christ’s divinity – while labeling Christians as disbelievers, isn’t tolerance, it’s a threat doctrine.

Islam does not revere Jesus Christ, but repurposes His name to dismantle His message.

While churches fall silent, mosques are rising – boldly, strategically, and without resistance.

It’s time for America to wake up.

