The Netherlands is bleeding from self-inflicted wounds. Overnight on March 14, 2026, an explosive device ripped into the outer wall of the Cheider Orthodox Jewish school in Amsterdam’s Buitenveldert district – no serious structural damage, but the real wound is to the soul of Dutch society.

This came barely 24 hours after an arson explosion set fire to the A.B.N. Davidsplein synagogue in Rotterdam. Both attacks claimed by the same Islamic group: Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyyah, a Shi’ite jihadist outfit tied to Iran’s proxy terror network, which has proudly released propaganda videos boasting of the strikes.

In the news footage (subtitled version embedded above), officials admit the horror: “It is terrible what happened last night… symbolically, in what it means for parents and children, who were already afraid, and whose fear is consciously heightened, this is really terrible.” Another voice: “Two days apart, first in Rotterdam, now in Amsterdam… It is unacceptable that Jewish citizens in the Netherlands cannot live their lives in safety.” They speak of “targeted acts against Jewish locations,” fear “stirred up precisely where children go to school,” and the need to “firmly deal with” those responsible.

But let’s drop the polite euphemisms. This is Islamic aggression imported through mass migration. The perpetrators aren’t native Dutch gone rogue – they’re carrying the ideology that has turned parts of Europe into no-go zones for Jews, and often all non-Muslims.

In Rotterdam, police nabbed four suspects (two 19-year-olds, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old boy, from Tilburg – a city heavily impacted by immigration) after stopping a suspicious car near another synagogue. Were they scouting the next target? The pattern screams coordinated jihad, not random mischief.

The Amsterdam blast: CCTV captured a figure placing the device before fleeing on a scooter. The jihadists released their own video overlaying the explosion with their logo and claims of hitting a “Zionist” target. This follows their earlier boasts about the Rotterdam fire and even a synagogue attack in Liège, Belgium.

Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyyah isn’t some fringe “extremist” splinter – it’s Islam in practice, fueled by Iran’s hatred, unleashed on European soil via open borders.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema called it a “cowardly act of aggression toward the Jewish community,” vowing Jews must feel safe. Prime Minister Rob Jetten labeled it “horrifying” and promised talks with the community. Justice Minister David van Weel linked the two nights: “Two nights in a row, a cowardly attack with an explosive at a Jewish building.” Synagogue chairman Chris den Hoedt hit closer: “This is a targeted attack… the prelude to what we have been seeing for two years: increasing anti-Semitism. And the fact that little is being done about it.”

Little is being done because politicians refuse to name the source: mass Islamic immigration, and Islamic core doctrine. The legacy Dutch – the people whose ancestors built this prosperous, tolerant nation – are now watching schools fortified like fortresses, synagogues under constant guard, and their Jewish fellow citizens living in fear. All because globalist leaders opened the floodgates to populations whose holy texts and leaders preach enmity toward Jews and the West.

These aren’t “diversity” incidents. They’re conquest by terror. The arrested teens from Tilburg? Products of unchecked migration waves that have seeded resentment of Western values and culture, and created jihadist networks across Europe.

The same ideology that cheers “Allahu Akbar” while throwing bombs – or planting them quietly at night – is incompatible with Dutch values of freedom, safety, and mutual respect.

Enough. The real Dutch must rise: demand immediate border closures, mass deportations of those who bring this hatred, and an end to the suicidal policies importing threats. Protect Jewish children heading to school, protect synagogues and Churches where people pray in peace, protect the Netherlands as it was built, not as the testing ground for Islamic expansion.

Islam’s incompatibility with Western civilization is on full display in these back-to-back attacks. Ignore it, and more will burn. Act now, or lose what’s left of your homeland.

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