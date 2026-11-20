These schools operate openly on U.S. soil. They are not ordinary private schools offering a “cultural” option. They function as self-contained environments designed to implement Islam as deen — a complete way of life that encompasses law, morality, commerce, politics, justice, clothing, food, social relations, and every aspect of thought and action. Sharia is the practical expression of that system. Parents choose them precisely so that the child’s entire existence can be regulated according to it, from the earliest years through adulthood, with no requirement to encounter the freedoms, critical inquiry, or equality under secular law that define the country outside the walls.