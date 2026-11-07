RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica's avatar
Monica
1h

China is using the same methods against South Korea! Predicting 10M Chinese voters within ten years. Free countries better come up with an effective solution asap.

Don’t let anyone use your good qualities against you. Ever.

Reply
Share
BobbyMoses's avatar
BobbyMoses
1h

The midterms. Is the fix in?

https://substack.com/@robertmoisescu/note/c-381421384?r=7a02yu

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture