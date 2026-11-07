Days after America’s midterm elections, Israel’s Channel 14 ran a panel few Western outlets would dare air.

The panelists reacted to Gadi Eisenkot, former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, who said on Israeli television that he could form a government with 58 seats. Everyone in Israel understands what that means: no coalition without the Arab parties, led by Mansour Abbas and his Ra’am (United Arab List) party. Asked whether Hamas is a terror organization, Abbas evaded: “you cannot put us to that test.” At his party conference, Abbas demanded that Israel recognize a Palestinian state. One panelist asked the question that follows from all of it: do the people around Eisenkot not understand that this grants legitimacy to everything Hamas did on October 7?

Then Omri Haim, head of Channel 14’s Arab affairs desk, named the strategy. In his words:

“Mansour Abbas, the Muslim Brotherhood. They understood: it will not go by force. We will enter through ballots, through votes at the polling station, through legislative proposals. We will unravel the Western democracies from within and impose the rule of Islam.”

The panel tied it to the American results, and the list needs no translation. Abdul El-Sayed, elected to the Senate from Michigan days ago, carried by record turnout in Dearborn, with the Democrats taking a 54-seat Senate majority. Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York. Ilhan Omar was named in the same breath.

Haim closed with the critical fact that is now becoming inescapable: “This is not a war of civilizations, not East against West. It is a war of religion.”

The two countries could hardly be more different, but the enemy and strategy against them are exactly the same. In Israel, the left cannot form a government without Mansour Abbas. In America, the left just elected leftists and Muslims who equally declare enmity toward the US Constitution and culture.

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