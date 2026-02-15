In a suspected jihadist attack near Paris’s Arc de Triomphe on February 13, 2026, devout Muslim Brahim Bahrir—47, S-file listed radical with a 2012 conviction for stabbing two Belgian police officers over a burqa enforcement—lunged at a gendarme with a knife during the Unknown Soldier flame ceremony, seriously wounding the officer before being shot multiple times by another gendarme and hospitalized in critical condition after vowing revenge for “our women and children.”

Paris, France – February 13, 2026 – A man identified as Brahim Bahrir, a 47-year-old devout Muslim known to French intelligence as a radicalized individual and listed on the S-file (France’s national security watchlist for high-risk threats), was shot and seriously wounded by police after attempting to stab a gendarme near the Arc de Triomphe on Friday evening.

The incident unfolded around 6 p.m. local time in the Place de l’Étoile, during the weekly ceremonial rekindling of the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier—a revered tribute to France’s fallen soldiers. According to Paris police and gendarmerie reports, Bahrir charged at one officer with a knife, inflicting a deep abdominal wound that came dangerously close to the throat. A second gendarme fired in response, hitting Bahrir multiple times in the chest and leg.

The jihadi was subdued, taken into custody, and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The wounded officer received immediate medical care and is expected to survive.

French authorities have classified the case under terrorism protocols, with the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) assuming lead jurisdiction. Bahrir, who was under judicial supervision through a MICAS measure at the Aulnay-sous-Bois police station, reportedly contacted the station earlier that day to announce his plans. He declared intentions to target armed personnel, stating:

“I’m warning you, I’m going to shoot someone armed… Since you’re killing our women and children, I’m going to take revenge… We’ll see who will triumph under the Arc de Triomphe.”

This attack echoes Bahrir’s prior violent history. In 2012, he traveled from Paris to Brussels, where he stabbed two police officers at the Beekkant metro station in Molenbeek. The assault was carried out in retaliation for a woman being required to remove her burqa (or niqab), following Belgium’s public ban on full-face veils. Convicted and sentenced to 17 years in prison, Bahrir was released late in 2025 but remained under monitoring.

The event has intensified scrutiny of France’s approach to recidivism among radicalized individuals, judicial leniency, and the long-term effects of open-border policies and multicultural frameworks on national security.

No organization has claimed responsibility, and investigators continue to examine Bahrir’s motives, possible online influences, and any network of support.

Security has been reinforced at symbolic locations across Paris as the probe proceeds.

Share