France once stopped an invasion at the Battle of Tours in 732, when Charles Martel broke the advance of Islamic armies into Western Europe. That victory secured Christian civilization on the continent. But borders are not won once. They must be defended in every generation. Over the last thirty years, French immigration and integration policies have eroded that hard-won stability. When known radicals cycle through prisons and back onto watchlists, something is broken. Compassion without enforcement becomes negligence. A sovereign nation must protect its people, its monuments, and its memory. Security, assimilation, and rule of law are not xenophobia. They are survival.

