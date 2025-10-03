Terror has once again struck the Jewish community of Britain. This morning, outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in north Manchester, worshippers were brutally targeted in a savage Islamic terror attack that left two Jewish men dead and three others seriously injured. The bloodshed unfolded on one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar, highlighting the relentless and escalating danger Jews face in a United Kingdom unwilling to confront the jihadist threat within its borders.

Jihad al-Shamie is a terrorist who attacked the Manchester synagogue, killing two, amid questions about whether he acted alone or was part of a terror group.

Authorities have now confirmed that the Muslim responsible for this morning’s Islamic violence is 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent. The irony of his name—Jihad—is not lost. He represents the grim reality that imported jihadis have merged with Britain’s homegrown Muslim failures, producing an unending cycle of Islamic terror.

Police revealed that three additional suspects are in custody: two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s, all arrested on suspicion of planning, preparing, or instigating acts of terrorism. The arrests raise the urgent question: was Jihad al-Shamie truly a lone attacker, or just the front line of a wider jihadist network operating in Britain?

Raids are ongoing at addresses in Crumpsall and Prestwich, north Manchester suburbs long noted for Islamic activity. Scenes remain sealed off on White House Avenue, Crumpsall, and Langley Crescent in Prestwich as counterterrorism officers comb for evidence of wider networks.

The terror attack was carried out with shocking brutality. Victims were struck by a vehicle, stabbed, and assaulted in a rampage clearly designed to inflict maximum carnage. Two Jewish men were pronounced dead at the scene. Among the three survivors, one suffered a stab wound, another was hit by the attacker’s car, and a third arrived later at the hospital with injuries believed to have been sustained as officers fought to stop the Islamic terrorist.

During the jihad attack, Al-Shamie was found wearing what appeared to be an explosive device. Thankfully, bomb disposal experts have since confirmed it was non-viable—an imitation meant to terrorize the public further and perhaps secure maximum media coverage. The message was clear: fear, intimidation, and the demand that Jews live under siege.

In a chilling twist, security services admitted there were no previous Prevent referrals concerning Al-Shamie—Britain’s controversial “counter-extremism” program supposedly designed to flag potential terrorists before they strike. Time and again, we hear this refrain: “No Prevent referrals. No prior concerns.” The pattern is undeniable. The system is broken. How many dead bodies must pile up before Britain admits that importing Islam’s jihadist ideology through unchecked immigration, then denying its religious roots, has created this crisis?

Al-Shamie dead

This latest outrage follows a well-worn path. Islamic terrorism in Britain does not arise in a vacuum. It feeds on mosques and networks that make Muslims more militant, on political leaders who look the other way, and on a media establishment more concerned with “Islamophobia” than with the blood of the innocent. Today, Jews were slaughtered outside a synagogue in Manchester. Tomorrow, it will be Christians in a church, Hindus in the streets again, or ordinary Britons simply going about their lives.

For now, the Jewish community in Manchester grieves the loss of two of its own, even as others fight for their lives in the hospital. Their pain is immeasurable. Their sense of betrayal is inevitable.

Meanwhile, the official police line is that they are “working to understand the motivation behind the attack.” Let’s be clear: the motivation is no mystery. The attacker’s name was Jihad. The target was a synagogue. The ideology is written across 1,400 years of Islamic history. What is missing is not clarity but courage—the courage to say the truth out loud, and the will to act on it.

Britain’s leaders will no doubt issue the same platitudes we have heard after every Islamic atrocity: “This does not represent Islam.” “We stand united against hate.” “We will not be divided.” And then, quietly, they will prepare the next funeral procession.

RAIR Foundation will not forget the names of the victims, nor allow their deaths to be buried beneath political spin. Britain has a choice: confront the global Islamic movement now, or continue sacrificing its own citizens on the altar of denial.