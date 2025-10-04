RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wilma's avatar
Wilma
2h

How many Muslims are in the USA illegally? When will they be deported? The goal of Islam is to overthrow the government (and kill us all along the way). Islam must be outlawed before it is too late!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 RAIR Foundation USA
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture