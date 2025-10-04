Tonight on RAIR TV: DHS called the Katy, Texas baseball prayer shooting ‘terror’ and ‘pure evil’ — yet all three Islamic suspects are out on bond, and while two were identified, the third, Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, has been scrubbed from the federal record as both DHS and police refuse to release any details, leaving Texans in the dark about who these men are and why they were set loose in our communities.

Troubling developments out of Katy, Texas. On September 21st, a Christian coach was shot while leading his team in prayer at a youth baseball game.

Three men were arrested. But when Homeland Security addressed the case, only two of their names — and their backgrounds — were made public.

The third man was erased from the federal narrative.

His name is Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah.

And the silence surrounding him raises serious questions.

The shooting took place at the RAC Sports Complex, just outside Katy.

Parents and players described panic as shots rang out during the game.

A 27-year-old coach was struck by gunfire while leading his team in prayer.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three arrests.

Each suspect was charged with deadly conduct – discharging a firearm.

Their names were:

Ahmad Mawed, 21

Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27

And Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23

Each was booked on a $100,000 bond. The Sheriff even released their mugshots, charges, and bond status in an official advisory.

So at the county level, the facts are clear: three men were arrested, and all three were charged. But beyond those basics, very little is known about who these men are — or why they were in Texas in the first place.

When the Department of Homeland Security weighed in, they gave background details on two men only:

Mustafa — a Jordanian national, naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2023 despite prior arrests for drug possession.

And – Ahmad — a Lebanese national, who entered the U.S. in 2021 on a family visa and was immediately granted permanent residency.

And even here, something was off. DHS’s press release used a photo of Mawed that doesn’t even match his booking photo — raising questions about accuracy or intent.

But when it came to the third man, Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah? Homeland Security said nothing. Not a single word.

When RAIR reached out for comment to Homeland Security and to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office and asked for more information on Mahmood, we received no answers.

No details about his citizenship.

No information about his immigration history.

No explanation at all.

At the federal level, it is as if Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah doesn’t exist.

And yet, Homeland Security didn’t mince words about the shooting itself. They described it as “a horrific act of terror” — the shooting of a Christian coach, praying with children before their game. They went further, calling it “pure evil.”

So why — if this was terror, if this was pure evil — did DHS leave Rababah out entirely? And why were all three men released on bond, sending what they themselves called “terror suspects” right back into the community?

Adding to the concern, almost nothing is known about these men or what, if anything, they are contributing to Texas or the United States.

What we do know comes from RAIR Foundation. We were the only outlet to confirm that one of the suspects, Ahmad Mawed, the Lebanese national, has ties to the MAS Katy Center, also known as Al-Rahman Mosque.

This so-called Islamic house of worship is not just a neighborhood mosque. It is an official branch of the Muslim American Society, which federal prosecutors have described as ‘the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in America.’

This is the same mosque that has received nearly $92,000 in Texas taxpayer funds, even while its leaders deliver sermons denouncing Christians and Jews as cursed, condemned, and destined for hellfire.

So at least one of the accused has documented ties to a Muslim Brotherhood-linked, taxpayer-funded mosque in Texas.

But when it comes to Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, the federal government’s silence is deafening.

And beyond Mahmood, what do we really know about the other two suspects, Mustafa and Ahmad?

Where do they live?

Where do they work?

Who are they associated with?

Why are they in Texas?

How and why did they come to America in the first place?

What we do know is this: despite red flags, the Biden Administration granted them permanent residency — even citizenship. That reality should alarm every American family.

The most troubling part of this story is not just the shooting — it’s what we still don’t know, and why our leaders refuse to give us answers.

Homeland Security admitted this was ‘a horrific act of terror’ — ‘pure evil.’

Yet one suspect, Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, has been scrubbed from their official statement. No details on his background. No explanation of who he is.

And now, like the others, he is free on bond. Why?

This silence is unacceptable. Texans — and all Americans — deserve answers. Until we know who Mahmood really is, we don’t know what kind of threat has been unleashed in our communities.

For now, Texans, stay vigilant, and keep a lookout for Mahmood, Mustafa, and Ahmad.

RAIR will continue to investigate, and we urge anyone with additional information on these three individuals to come forward.