A historic Eastern Orthodox church, identifiable by its distinctive onion domes and three-bar Orthodox cross, has been fully renovated and officially opened as Masjid al-Ikhlaas.

In their own grand opening video, the brothers tied to the project proudly film the building and declare:

“This is a new location of the future Masjid al-Ikhlaas in Wilmington, Delaware… that which used to be, as you see, a place of shirk… a place where people worship other than Allah, turning now into a masjid — a place of tawheed where Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala is worshiped alone.”

At that time, the crosses still remained on the doors, but the message could not be clearer.

UK-based Salafi preacher Shaykh Abu Hakeem Bilal Davis visited the site and openly celebrated the conquest in a video recorded on location:

“A building that was originally established for decades, possibly more than 100 years… as a place of the worship of other than Allah Azza wa Jalla and Shirk, to the worship of Allah Azza wa Jalla alone, and the establishment of Tawheed and Sunnah.”

Abu Hakeem called the conversion “joy to the heart,” admitted he has personally been involved in multiple similar church-to-mosque conversion projects in the United Kingdom, and urged financial donations and physical labor to complete the project. He quoted a hadith promising a house in Paradise for those who help build or expand a masjid.

What “Shirk” Really Means in This Context

In Islamic theology, shirk is the single worst and unforgivable sin — associating partners with Allah. It explicitly includes core Christian doctrines: the Trinity, the divinity of Jesus, veneration of the cross, icons, and saints.

Tawheed is Islam’s uncompromising monotheism — worshiping Allah alone.

For Abu Hakeem and the Salafi brothers at Masjid al-Ikhlaas, this is not a simple real estate transaction. It is framed as a theological victory: replacing a “house of shirk” with a “house of tawheed.”

This Is Not an Isolated Incident

This mirrors a rapidly accelerating pattern across America. As thousands of churches close due to declining attendance, Muslim groups are purchasing and converting them. The number of mosques in the U.S. grew 31% from 2010 to 2020, with many new mosques occupying former church buildings. The same trend has already transformed parts of Europe and the UK.

Abu Hakeem himself confirmed this is a deliberate, ongoing strategy — one his network has executed multiple times in Britain and is now successfully replicating in America.

The Intent Is Open and Unapologetic

The participants are not hiding their beliefs. They publicly celebrate the replacement of Christian worship with Islamic worship, calling former churches places of shirk and the conversions a form of dawah (Islamic propagation).

While the purchase itself is legal, the theological framing reveals a zero-sum worldview: one religion’s victory is another’s defeat.

Your churches are the grand prize.

RAIR Foundation will continue monitoring and exposing this growing trend of civilizational replacement happening in plain sight.

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