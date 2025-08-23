On August 17, 2025, Mayor Eric Adams helped open the Brooklyn Mela — a massive Pakistan Independence Day fair — in Midwood, Brooklyn’s so-called “Little Pakistan.” Sponsored by the Pakistani American Merchants Association, the event featured parades, religious recitations, patriotic anthems, and performances by top Pakistani celebrities like Reema Khan and Aiza Shah.

The NYPD offered a public salute, and Adams joined Pakistani officers to raise the green and white flag of Pakistan over Coney Island Avenue. The spectacle unfolded along a stretch of the avenue that was co-named “Muhammad Ali Jinnah Way” in 2019 — embedding Pakistan’s founder into the New York City streetscape.