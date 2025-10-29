HARRISBURG, PA — On Tuesday, October 28, the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-PA) and Emgage-PA co-hosted “Muslim Capitol Day” inside the Pennsylvania State Capitol — an event explicitly designed to integrate Muslim political activists and advocacy networks into state-level policymaking.

According to the event announcement, the program ran from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a press conference scheduled from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Lower Level East Wing Rotunda. Organizers state the purpose is to “help Muslim Pennsylvanians engage with state politics,” and featured elected officials alongside CAIR and Emgage leadership.

While marketed as civic participation, the event is not ideologically neutral. CAIR is not a conventional civil-rights organization — it was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism-financing trial in U.S. history, born out of a Muslim Brotherhood operation to support Hamas. It was formally severed from the FBI as a partner in 2008. In 2014, the United Arab Emirates designated CAIR a terrorist organization, listing it alongside ISIS and al-Qaeda. (For documented evidence and federal records, see RAIR’s full investigative report here.)

Emgage, CAIR’s political counterpart and frequent partner, is also tied to the same Islamic political network and has worked nationally to build Muslim voting blocs, influence legislation, and normalize Islamic policy demands through statehouses.

Tuesday’s event is part of a state-by-state strategy to normalize Islamic political blocs inside U.S. legislatures, not as one community among many, but as an organized pressure network with a stated long-term objective of institutional takeover.

RAIR Foundation USA will closely monitor the proceedings in Harrisburg and publish follow-up coverage after the press conference.

