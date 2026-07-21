ISLAMIZATION ALERT: Historic Church Conquered in New Jersey – Another American Steeple Falls (RAIR TV)
Another church has fallen, now a mosque in Montclair. As Christian flocks shrink, NJ's Muslim population has doubled. Hymns give way to the adhan, bikinis to burkinis, and rock anthems to prayer mats.
Here we go again, America – this time in New Jersey. Another historic church has been conquered, turned into a mosque.
They call it Sadaqah Jariyah: eternal reward for every prayer and generation to come.
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While Christian congregations shrink, New Jersey’s Muslim population has doubled in ten years. Neighborhoods are going from Sunday hymns to the Middle East. Bikinis on the Jersey Shore are becoming burkinis. Prayer mats and the call to prayer at MetLife Stadium are replacing where Bon Jovi once headlined.
The ummah is mobilized. This is conquest – church by church, town by town.
Wake up, America. Before every steeple disappears.
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