A radical influencer used the so-called “largest Dawah event in the world” to transform Times Square into a high-profile platform for Islamic supremacy messaging—while political leaders and major Muslim organizations remained conspicuously silent.

Once again, we were forced to watch Times Square shut down. Thousands of Muslims packed in for Taraweeh prayers. The Quran booming through the lights. Free Iftar was handed out. They call it the “LARGEST Dawah event in THE WORLD.”

What many won’t report? The radical force behind this new annual event. That man is Sohail—known as WAYOFLIFESQ. Over 2.23 million subscribers on YouTube. Nearly 723,000 followers on Instagram. His real game? Spreading raw hostility toward the West. And he uses his young kids as props for his dangerous propaganda.

He flat-out says Islam won’t stop until it enters every home. He brands non-Muslims “kuffar”—filthy, evil, subhuman under Sharia. Jews? Smeared nonstop. Christians? Mocked. LGBTQ? Harassed and ridiculed. Ex-Muslims? Bullied silent.

Where’s the outrage? Where are the Muslim protests? Where’s CAIR slamming this hijacking of America’s most famous square? Silence. Total crickets.

That’s no accident. It’s not because Sohail’s some fringe extremist they reject. He’s their proxy. He says out loud what too many quietly accept: Supremacy. Dawah as dominance. Unity above all—even backing a guy who harasses, intimidates, mocks Jesus, twists Christianity, and indoctrinates kids.

When someone like this grabs the spotlight to flex Islamic power in our streets, the community doesn’t disown him. They let him represent.

This isn’t innocent prayer. It’s a calculated show of force.

