RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Mark Kopit's avatar
Mark Kopit
2h

I can't believe what's going on in Texas and elsewhere in our country. People need to pull their heads out of their butts and see what's going on and stop it it's very disappointing but very true to form of ours uninformed ignorant masses

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