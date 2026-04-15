Two major Islamic centers are aggressively expanding in Pearland, Texas, while local officials bend over backward to accommodate the growing Muslim population with personal visits, official proclamations, and public displays of “inclusion.” This isn’t organic growth. It’s civilizational jihad in action.

Pearland, Texas, once a peaceful bedroom community south of Houston, is undergoing a rapid and deliberate transformation. Two major Islamic centers are aggressively expanding while local officials bend over backward to accommodate the growing Muslim population with personal visits, official proclamations, and public displays of “inclusion.” This isn’t organic growth. It’s civilization jihad in action: acre by acre, shahada by shahada, proclamation by proclamation, and official handshake by official handshake.

The Shadow Creek Muslim Community Center (SMCC) is outgrowing its current facility in Pearland. It was built for only 300 people, but now serves over 1,000. SMCC is in full fundraising mode for a brand-new dedicated masjid on 3.3 acres on Kirby Commons Dr. After over a year of negotiating zoning approval with the City of Pearland, the contract to purchase the land has been signed. Their “Building Our Future Together” campaign has raised over $2.54 million toward a $4.5 million goal, with plans to expand prayer halls, playgrounds, sports fields, and gathering spaces for the Ummah.

Just down the road, the Pearland Islamic Center (PIC), part of the massive Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) network, has completed Phase I of its expansion and continues pushing Phase II for additional masjid space – despite funding hurdles – while running daily prayers, Hifz programs, youth activities, and community events. This is part of a 30,000 sq. ft. master plan developed during the initial construction of a 6,000 sq. ft. building.

These are not modest prayer rooms. They are self-contained community hubs designed for separation, not integration, complete with educational programs, youth indoctrination, and facilities that will only accelerate demographic change in Brazoria County.

Dawah, Outreach, and the MSA Pipeline: From Prisons to Schools to Hispanic Communities

Shadow Creek Muslim Community Center targets local youth through the Muslim Students Association (MSA) – the student organization founded in the 1960s by Muslim Brotherhood leaders as “the mother ship of all the Muslim Brotherhood front groups” in America. Its explicit goal is to push Islam on non-Muslims through dawah recruitment, serving as a tool to convert non-Muslims into the faith while advancing the ultimate objective of implementing Islamic governance in the United States.

The MSA also functions as a primary recruiting tool to bring Muslims into the Brotherhood and has been identified by the New York Police Department as an “incubator” for Islamic supremacy. Multiple MSA leaders and presidents have been convicted in terrorism plots, prompting terror expert Patrick Poole to label it a “virtual terror factory.”

The Muslim Brotherhood motto established by founder Hassan al-Banna is, “God is our objective, the Quran is our Constitution, the Prophet is our leader, jihad is our way, and death for the sake of God is the highest of our aspirations.”

MSA members remain faithful to Brotherhood ideology. At the closing session of the MSA West conference in January 2011 at UCLA, attendees recited a pledge: “Allah is my lord, Islam is my life, the Quran is my guide, the Sunna is my practice, Jihad is my spirit, righteousness is my character, paradise is my goal. I enjoin what is right, I forbid what is wrong, I will fight against oppression, and I will die to establish Islam.”

SMCC partners directly with the local Shadow Creek High School MSA for events like World Hijab Day, pushing the hijab on young women and girls as a symbol of “empowerment” while enforcing the very gender norms that Sharia defends.

SMCC isn’t just expanding, it’s actively converting Americans. The center proudly posts videos of new converts reciting the shahada – the Islamic declaration of faith that seals their submission to Allah and Muhammad.

Former Pearland Islamic Center Imam Daniel Hernandez, who served at the Pearland center for years, is known for targeted dawah outreach to Hispanic/Latino communities, teaching “IslamInSpanish” courses, and sharing public conversion stories. His work ties directly into the broader IslamInSpanish network (Centro Islámico).

IslamInSpanish operates a multimillion-dollar facility in Houston’s Alief district, complete with a museum that rewrites Latino history by claiming “your roots are in Muslim Spain,” glorifying the 711 Islamic conquest while erasing its brutality — massacres, slavery, forced conversions, dhimmi oppression of Christians and Jews, and Sharia-based apartheid.

The center frames conversion as “returning home” to a supposed Islamic heritage, producing Spanish-language videos, podcasts, and documentaries to reshape Latino identity around Islam and accelerate demographic replacement.

RAIR has exposed how IslamInSpanish even organizes taxpayer-funded school trips, such as the one from Humble ISD high schools (Kingwood and Atascocita), arranged by the MSA, where dozens of Texas children are bused to the center for dawah sessions that present a sanitized, pro-Islam narrative and plant seeds of submission for the next generation.

Now, the imam at the Muslim Association of Lehigh Valley, Hernandez, follows in the footsteps of ISGH’s prison dawah program, visiting the Lehigh County Jail where he conducts prayer services and converts inmates. In an August 2025 Instagram post, he welcomed a new convert who was converted in the jail.

His dawah outreach is not limited just to the prison system – even patients at hospitals are targeted. At a Lehigh Valley hospital, he visited patients going through surgery, including a new convert who just made Shahada.

At the Muslim Association of Lehigh Valley, converts are center stage – the mosque even hosts an annual “Converts Iftar.” Imam Daniel has overseen the conversion of many new Muslims, frequently having multiple converts in a week. In one week, he boasted of eight converts in just three days, including a husband and wife. In another instance, an entire family of five converted to Islam.

ISGH Prison Dawah Program

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH), the parent organization of Pearland Islamic Center, is deeply involved in Texas prison dawah, flooding prisons with Islamic literature, khutbahs, and Eid meals. It openly boasts that its “comprehensive da’wah program” receives over 600 letters each year from inmates across the country begging for Islamic material and responds by mailing out over 2,000 Qur’ans and nearly 3,000 books on the five pillars, Islamic beliefs, prayer, hadith, and “comparative religion” straight into Texas prisons and beyond.

This isn’t charity. This is targeted recruitment. ISGH’s own materials and volunteers establish regular gatherings and Jumuah prayer services inside the prisons, providing “Taleem” (Islamic education) and turning cell blocks into makeshift mosques.

And they’re not stopping at letters. ISGH partners with Salaam Reentry to fund Muslim chaplains in Harris County jails, covering part of their salaries so inmates can receive full Jumuah prayers and Taleem sessions.

The program has been running since at least 1993. Former director Dr. Laeeq Khan oversaw volunteers and full-time chaplains visiting 50-60 prisons a month, handing out Qur’ans, basic books, and Arabic instruction while noting that 80-85% of prison Muslims are converts. More recently, ISGH candidate Abul Azad bragged in his 2024 resume that as Prison Dawah Coordinator, he distributed 2,700 Qur’ans, 800 pounds of dates, 1,000 boxes of Eid meals, ran Friday prayers and education services – and hundreds of inmates took shahada.

ISGH even participates in the annual Texas Prison Dawah & Reentry Symposium – a networking event to expand the operation, complete with reentry guidance that funnels freshly converted ex-cons straight into the ummah’s mosques and networks.

This is exactly the pattern RAIR Foundation has warned signals the radicalization pipeline inside America’s correctional system. For years, RAIR has documented how America’s prisons have become breeding grounds for Islamic recruitment, where inmates are converted, radicalized, and taught to hate America behind bars, turning felons into future jihadists ready to wage war on Western society.

ISGH Afghan Refugee Resettlement

ISGH has also played a role in Afghan refugee resettlement in Houston, bringing in thousands and providing ongoing financial assistance — further accelerating demographic change. In late 2021, as over 5,000 Afghan refugees poured into Houston under Operation Allies Welcome, ISGH’s own annual report brags that the “huge influx of Afghan refugees” drastically increased their financial assistance needs – and they were ready with open arms, zakat checks, and plenty of Qur’ans. ISGH explicitly assisted 55 Afghan refugees in their 2021 report while distributing 100 Qur’ans and 100 prayer rugs specifically to them – classic dawah starter kits to keep the new arrivals locked into Sharia compliance from day one.

By 2022, they escalated: over 40% of their 1,054 Fitra cards (Ramadan aid) went to “new Afghan refugee families,” they ran clothing drives, winter goody bag drives (300 bags), and Eid toy drives (350 toys plus $2K gift cards) all targeted at the Afghan influx. ISGH even scored a massive $1,847,438 federal grant in early 2022 specifically for housing/rental assistance tied to the refugee surge – your tax dollars funneled straight through the same outfit that mails Qur’ans to prisons.

Building ‘Bridges’ to Sharia

These dawah efforts operate in conjunction with Bridges, formerly the Minaret Foundation— a Houston-based interfaith group where Imam Basem Hamid of Shadow Creek Muslim Community Center has served as a former board member and a key participant and leader in events. Bridges focuses on multi-faith events and relations, classic dawah packaging that normalizes Islamic priorities while expanding influence in Texas civil society. And right now, they’re using your neighborhood H-E-B grocery store as their latest “useful idiot.”

On November 26, 2025, Bridges’ official Instagram (@bridgesofficial) posted glowing photos from their November 16 Interfaith Potluck. The caption gushes: “Deep appreciation to @heb for backing this year’s Competing in Goodness and Interfaith Potluck – your generosity truly strengthens our mission.” Competing in Goodness is their annual food drive competition among faith groups. Sounds nice, until you realize H-E-B, the iconic Texas supermarket chain, is now actively selling halal meat and products, complete with the ritual slaughter facing Mecca and the Islamic blessing. Halal isn’t just “food” – it’s Sharia compliance enforced by certification rackets tied to the same networks that fund mosques, dawah, and worse. Every package you buy puts money straight into the pockets of the very ideology demanding special rights.

H-E-B’s cash and shelves are now weapons in the slow-motion islamization of Texas supply chains, exactly what Bridges exists to grease. While they host feel-good potlucks and “Dine & Dish” events for UN Interfaith Harmony Week, the real work happens behind the scenes.

Take their April 23, 2026, virtual “focus group” for faith leaders on Texas policy-making. Bridges is dangling a $20 gift card to lure pastors, rabbis, and imams into telling their policy team what “community issues” to push in the next legislative session. The Instagram invite is blatant: “We want to hear from you… register through this form.” Translation: We’re building a faith-based lobby to pressure lawmakers for religious-liberty carve-outs that always seem to benefit halal demands, prayer rooms, and Sharia-sensitive accommodations first.

Then there’s the crown jewel of their PR events: the 15-year-running “Muslim-Jewish Christmas” event. Their December 2025 Instagram post promotes the 25-Muslims + 25-Jews dinner where they’ll “explore how the Israeli–Palestinian conflict is affecting our communities here at home through dialogue rooted in compassion and respect.” After Hamas’s butchery on October 7, these people are still framing jihadist slaughter as a “conflict” requiring “balanced” Muslim-Jewish chit-chat. This isn’t bridge-building. It’s moral equivalence theater designed to guilt-trip Jews into silence while the Muslim side normalizes October 7 as just another “perspective.”

Now look at the leadership – the real story behind the interfaith mask. Executive Director Shariq Abdul Ghani founded the group to “raise awareness of Islam” and fix the “distorted image” caused by his own community’s behavior. He’s the guy who, after a Houston imam preached “fight the Jews in Palestine” in 2017, called it “fringe” while rushing to do damage control for the Islamic Society of Greater Houston.

Board members also include Imam Dr. Waleed Basyouni of the Clear Lake Islamic Center, who called for “victory over those who reject Your truth and deny Your existence.” Dr. Waleed Basyouni has openly preached that Hamas is not a terrorist group. He explicitly states Hamas is “not included in the group that I am talking about” when listing terrorists – because, he claims, “what defines a terrorist group is not the State Department for us… It’s the Quran and Sunnah.” So it is no surprise that he also publicly mourned the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

This is the same playbook RAIR has exposed for years: Muslim Brotherhood-adjacent networks rebrand as “interfaith peacemakers,” partner with naïve corporations and clueless clergy, then demand halal certification, prayer rooms, and policy carve-outs. H-E-B isn’t “strengthening community” – it’s funding its own cultural replacement. Texas families shopping for groceries are now subsidizing the very ideology that views their way of life as inferior.

Government Officials and Recognition: Texas Leaders Roll Out the Red Carpet for Sharia

Local officials aren’t just watching, they’re actively cheering it on. In 2022, Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole personally visited the Pearland Islamic Center during prayers to deliver an Eid proclamation.

That same year, Brazoria County issued its first-ever formal recognition of Ramadan and Eid. SMCC’s own Imam Basem Hamid joined ISGH’s Executive Director as the County celebrated this milestone, which also included the interfaith organization, Bridges.

Mayor Cole and the police chief also met with Basem Hamid in 2022 to discuss a Houston Muslim study, where they addressed community concerns.

Pearland Islamic Center hosted a full Brazoria County Candidate Forum on April 10, 2026, turning the ISGH mosque into a political stage where candidates like Eugene Howard courted Muslim votes with “meaningful conversation” and “civic engagement” inside the very facility, pushing indoctrination.

In October 2023, Pearland City Council gave the Muslim community the floor at a public meeting where speakers, including lawyer Salmina Tarek, runner Ahmed Mansour, and two-time council candidate Dalia Kasseb, demanded action against “Islamophobia” and “one-sided bullying” tied to the Israel-Hamas war. Mayor Kevin Cole responded by declaring “Hatred is just not welcome here” and committing the city to protect every resident “despite disagreements on politics” – code for prioritizing mosque safety over honest discussion of jihadist ideology.

This pandering has a track record. Back in 2016, Pearland Islamic Center hosted “Honoring Our Local Heroes,” with then-Mayor Tom Reid as the guest of honor – an interfaith spectacle that gave the dawah hub official city endorsement as it expanded its facilities.

This is a textbook submission. While some Texas cities quietly sideline Christian holidays, Pearland’s leadership rolls out the red carpet — personal visits, official proclamations, and public affirmations that signal to the Muslim community: your priorities come first.

The Deeper Threat: ISGH Fatwa Council and AMJA Islamic Supremacy

The more serious threat comes directly from the ISGH Fatwa Council (Darul Iftaa). This council issues binding religious rulings that govern all affiliated Islamic centers across the Greater Houston area, including the Pearland Islamic Center. Two key figures drive the council’s influence:

Dr. Basem Hamid, President of SMCC and a member of the ISGH Fatwa Council, who also authors formal rulings for the notorious Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA), and

Dr. Salah Al-Sawy, the Egyptian-born cleric who serves as Secretary General of AMJA and remains one of the most dominant voices on the ISGH Fatwa Council.

As the RAIR Foundation has exposed, AMJA is a widely respected “mainstream” Islamic organization with deep ties to the authoritative and orthodox Al-Azhar, Saudi universities, and U.S. mosques and universities, actively guiding everyday American Muslims on how to live according to Islamic law.

AMJA issues binding fatwas, operates a national Sharia hotline, trains American imams at its annual conferences, and is linked to unofficial Islamic courts and dispute-resolution bodies already operating inside the United States. The rulings they issue directly contradict the U.S. Constitution and Western values. These are precisely the laws they intend to impose once America is living under Islam.

Dr. Salah Al-Sawy himself has left open the possibility for offensive jihad against America and the West “as soon as Muslims are strong enough to wage it,” while issuing grudging, conditional fatwas on U.S. citizenship that make clear allegiance to Sharia comes first.

A Facebook post by Basem Hamid highlights ongoing collaboration within the organization and explicitly features prominent AMJA scholar Yasir Qadhi alongside other jurists. As RAIR Foundation has documented, Yasir Qadhi is a hardcore Salafi-turned-political Islamic scholar who openly rejects democracy, refuses to condemn terrorist organizations, calls for Muslims to infiltrate the FBI and CIA, and pushes a long-term strategy of demographic conquest and institutional capture to impose Islamic supremacy in America.

Leadership: The Two-Front War Personified

The driving force behind Shadow Creek is Dr. Basem Hamid. Born and raised in Syria, Hamid earned his medical degree from Damascus University School of Medicine, later obtained a Master’s in Islamic Studies, and immigrated to the United States in 1996. He practices as a neurologist and pain specialist in the Greater Houston area (with affiliations including Memorial Hermann and, previously, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center). Simultaneously, he serves as Imam and khateeb at SMCC and as a member of ISGH’s Fatwa/Jurist Council. In late 2024, he settled fraudulent Medicare billing allegations for nearly $1 million. Hamid perfectly embodies Islam’s two-front war: advancing medical credentials and political access in public life while advancing Sharia jurisprudence and mosque expansion behind the scenes.

Abdullah Mamun serves as a Council Member at Pearland Islamic Center and as Chief Strategy Officer at The Islamic Seminary of America (TISA) since July 2025. TISA is the same “premier American Islamic Graduate Institution” that RAIR Foundation has exposed as a key hub in the long-term Islamization of America, training chaplains, imams, and community leaders under the deanship of hardcore Islamic cleric Yasir Qadhi.

As part of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH), Pearland Islamic Center operates directly under ISGH’s constitution and bylaws, which require members to treat Islam as a “Deen (system of life)” and uphold organizational rules grounded in Sharia principles.

ISGH’s own Constitution and Bylaws, which fully govern the Pearland Islamic Center just down the road, leave zero doubt about the endgame. Article II, Section 1 states: “The objective of ISGH is Aqamat-e-Deen (establishment of the Islamic System of life).”

Article IV (Code of Ethics) demands that every member “shall respect the obligatory commands of Islamic Law (Shariah).” By joining or renewing membership, every Muslim in the ISGH network pledges to uphold Shariah as non-negotiable.

Nominees for the Majlis-e-Shura (the governing Board) must sign a declaration that they “Is obedient to Shariah” and “Does not put his decisions or other people’s decisions over and above the decisions of Allah in the Quran and Sunnah.”

Elected officers must swear a formal Oath of Office (Exhibit A) affirming they will “be obedient and faithful to Allah, His Commandments and the traditions of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.).”

No mention of the U.S. Constitution. No loyalty to American law. Just Shariah supremacy. While Shadow Creek Muslim Community Center (SMCC) is technically independent, its own President and Imam, Dr. Basem Hamid, sits on ISGH’s Fatwa Council and helps issue the very Shariah rulings that guide the entire network — including PIC.

View Constitution and Bylaws here: constitution-and-bylaws-as-of-28-september-2025

ISGH has repeatedly been exposed for its history of hosting troubling speakers, ties to Pakistani Islamist and Kashmiri jihadist networks, and events with Jamaat-e-Islami proxies such as ICNA, MUNA, and HHRD. Former ISGH imams have delivered explicitly troubling sermons: Algerian imam Zoubir Bouchikhi (later deported) called non-Muslims “the worst of Allah’s creations, even lower than animals,” while another ISGH imam, Eiad Soudan, claimed Jews seek to “take control of the economy.”

https://www.meforum.org/fwi/fwi-news/houstons-harris-county-offers-platform-to-official-of-radical-mosque-connected-to-new-orleans-terrorist

Pearland was never meant to become another enclave. But with two major Islamic hubs expanding simultaneously, land being locked down for future mosques, public shahadas on camera, MSA hijab events, prison dawah pipelines, refugee influxes, targeted Hispanic conversions, AMJA-linked jurists guiding the theology, and elected officials serving as willing enablers, the pattern is unmistakable. Demographics are destiny, and the demographic shift is being fast-tracked with local government approval.

True tolerance would demand assimilation, immigrants adapting to Texas values, not Texas officials adapting to a foreign ideology that is diametrically opposed to our Constitution. Instead, we get mayors delivering Eid recognitions, counties recognizing Islamic holidays, and Sharia jurists quietly building their parallel society.

This is a replacement. Assimilation or submission, there is no third path. The expansions, conversions, and official surrender in Pearland prove the choice is being made for us right now.

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