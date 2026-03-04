While dhimmi Mayor John Whitmire groveled at Houston’s mega-Ramadan iftar, envying the ‘rich Islamic culture’ he’d missed in school, boasting of funneling city contracts to Muslim-only groups, and fantasizing about America living daily by Ramadan’s principles to replace hospitals and police, a ‘Property of Allah’-clad jihadi just hours later slaughtered infidels at an Austin bar during the same holy month, proving once again that submission invites supremacy, not unity.

By Amy Mek

In a nauseating display of capitulation and self-congratulatory virtue-signaling, Houston Mayor John Whitmire took the stage at the 27th Annual Houston Ramadan Iftar Dinner, held at the Bayou City Event Center, to lavish praise on the Muslim community while conveniently ignoring the growing threat of Islamic supremacy right in America’s backyard.

This so-called “historic gathering,” broadcast live nationwide on different platforms, was billed as a beacon of “unity, faith, and community spirit” – code words for advancing the Islamic agenda under the guise of interfaith harmony.

But let’s call it what it really is: a platform for dhimmi politicians like Whitmire to bend the knee to Sharia supremacists, all while Houston’s mosques receive “high alert” protection from the Houston Police Department (HPD) amid global tensions due to Islamic threats.

This event, which drew thousands of Muslims and a smattering of “fellow Americans” (read: useful idiots), came hours before a horrific Muslim terrorist attack in Austin, Texas, where a gunman clad in “Property of Allah” attire and an Iranian flag shirt opened fire at Buford’s bar on West Sixth Street, slaughtering two innocent people and wounding 14 others.

The FBI is “investigating” this Ramadan-timed terror attack with clear links to Iran’s regime – the same Iran that has been funding global jihad for decades, (and even assassination attempts within the USA, such as the Saudi Ambassador in 2011) and which the U.S. and Israel had just struck in retaliatory airstrikes.

The terrorist, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was gunned down by police after unleashing his pistol and rifle on revelers at a bar – a classic target for jihadis who view alcohol and Western nightlife as haram and deserving of death.

This wasn’t random; it was a deliberate strike against “infidels” during the holy month of Ramadan, when acts of jihad are often glorified in Islamist circles as extra-rewarding.

And yet, there was Whitmire, just before this bloodbath, playing the role of the perfect dhimmi – a non-Muslim who submits to Islamic dominance in exchange for “protection.”

In his rambling speech, the mayor couldn’t stop gushing about how the Muslim community has “improved the quality of my life” and made Houston “great.”

He bragged about his “strong and getting stronger” relationship with Muslims, dating back to small gatherings initiated by former Council Member Khan in 1999.

Whitmire even boasted about attending exclusive Muslim-only events, like a family gathering at the home of the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Dr. Sherif Z. Zaafran, chairman of the State Medical Board, and a meeting two weeks prior with “100 Muslim engineers” to form a new organization ensuring “full access to contracts at the city of Houston.”

That’s right – taxpayer-funded contracts funneled to Muslim-exclusive groups, all under the banner of “diversity.”

Let’s unpack this: Whitmire is openly promoting segregated, faith-based networking that prioritizes Muslims in city bidding processes.

In a city that’s supposedly “international” and “unified,” why the need for Muslim-only engineer collectives? This isn’t inclusion; it’s balkanization, where Islamic groups carve out special privileges while demanding protections that other communities don’t get.

Whitmire admitted as much, noting that HPD was on “high alert” guarding mosques that night, even as he acknowledged “what’s on everyone’s mind” – a veiled reference to rising tensions amid the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.

But where’s the high alert for bars, churches, or synagogues targeted by jihadis?

Apparently, in Whitmire’s Houston, Muslim anxieties over “immigration status” take precedence, with the mayor reassuring attendees: “We are not federal officials. We don’t interact with federal officials.”

Translation: Houston under Whitmire is a sanctuary for those flagrantly breaking immigration laws, as long as they’re part of the “rich Islamic culture” he claims to envy, not learning about in his high school days back in 1968.

The mayor’s speech was a masterclass in dhimmitude.

He fantasized about an America living by “the principles of Ramadan” – charity and kindness – conveniently omitting the parts about fasting, prayer, and submission to Allah that define the month.

If everyone followed Ramadan’s “principles,” Whitmire mused, “we wouldn’t need so many hospitals or law enforcement.”

Really? Tell that to the victims in Austin, gunned down during this very month of “reflection.”

Or to the countless infidels slaughtered worldwide in Ramadan-inspired attacks, from the 2016 Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre to the endless bombings in the Middle East.

Whitmire’s utopian drivel ignores the reality: Ramadan often sees a spike in jihadist violence, as extremists believe martyrdom during the holy month guarantees paradise

The event’s speakers list reads like a who’s who of Islamic influencers: Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, coordinator of the Houston Iftar; Emran Gazi, President of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (linked to the Muslim Brotherhood in past controversies); Faisal Momin, President of the Ismaili Council for Southwestern USA; Ahmad Alyasin, Arab American Community Spokesperson; and various imams like Dr. Muhammad Haq and Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali.

These aren’t just “community leaders” – many represent organizations with ties to global Islamic networks that promote Sharia compliance and anti-Western narratives.

Congressman Al Green (D) and State Rep. Ronald Reynolds were also in attendance, rubbing shoulders with this crowd while Congressional Awards were handed out like candy.

Whitmire closed his speech with a plea: “I need your help. I need your understanding.”

No, Mayor – what Houston needs is a leader who doesn’t pander to supremacist ideologies. By fawning over Muslim-exclusive groups and promising city contracts, Whitmire is enabling the very separatism that breeds radicalism.

And the timing couldn’t be more damning: This iftar extravaganza, with its calls for “world peace” amid protected mosques, preceded the Austin bar slaughter by just days.

Coincidence? Hardly.

It’s a stark reminder that while dhimmis like Whitmire promote Islam’s “growth and spreading,” jihadis interpret that as a green light to target infidels.

Houstonians deserve better than a mayor who arrives at iftars as a mediocre politician and leaves “a better Mayor” only because he’s been showered with selfies and flattery from the very community he’s enabling.

Wake up, America – events like this aren’t about unity; they’re about conquest.

And as the bodies pile up in Austin, Whitmire’s words ring hollower than ever.

Share