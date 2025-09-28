Islamization Pipeline in Texas: Sugar Land’s Masjid Turns Refugee Magnet (Video)
The question isn’t whether Sugar Land has been Islamized. The question is: where’s next?
The video you are about to watch isn’t an immigration report or refugee resettlement manual. It’s an interview at the Maryam Islamic Center in Sugar Land, Texas, where leaders openly brag that their mosque has become a magnet, pulling Muslims from out of state, even overseas, and reshaping Fort Bend County into a Muslim stronghold.