I’ve reported for years on imams pimping women for temporary sex in Sweden. The same pattern is now in America, and Texas just gave imams official marriage power.

Swedish state TV caught Shia imams arranging temporary “pleasure marriages”—hour-long contracts so men could pay women for sex. The imams took a cut. Police called it pimping and human trafficking. Vulnerable women were used and discarded. Men cheated on their real wives under a “religious” cover.

This is temporary sex contracts dressed as marriage, imported from Islamic countries and defended with Islamic scripture. The same thing happened in the UK with Islamic grooming gangs.

Now it’s discussed openly in the U.S. Yaqeen Institute—Jihadi Imam Omar Suleiman’s outfit—admitted a “rise in secret marriages.” The defense? “I got her consent and two witnesses—what’s the problem?” Hide it from your first wife and family. Check the “religious” boxes. Deception is fine.

One scholar compared it to Hajj with stolen money: legally “valid” on paper, still wrong and sinful.

This is temporary prostitution and concealed extra wives sold as “religious” marriage. Men cheat. Women get used. Imams facilitate it and get paid. Allahu Akbar!

Texas is expanding imams’ power. HB 1044 added “Muslim imam” to those authorized to conduct marriages. We’re handing more legal recognition to the same institutions while temporary sex contracts and hidden second wives are normalized.

This is the same pattern I’ve reported across Europe: parallel Islamic systems imported, then defended with “religious” language. One set of rules in public, another behind closed doors where women lose and the imam gets paid.

Politicians stay silent for the vote. Democrats chase the bloc. Republicans buy the “shared values” line while ignoring classical rulings on polygyny and temporary contracts.

America is not immune. Islamic communities are already doing it. Texas is formalizing more authority for the facilitators.

Get engaged. Register your churches to vote so we can STOP Republican politicians from pandering to Islam. This is already here. #pleasuremarriage #humantrafficking #islam #sharia

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