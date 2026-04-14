A 19-year-old Afghan national is due to appear in court today in Bouches-du-Rhône after being arrested for repeatedly breaking into farms and sexually assaulting goats and sheep, causing serious injuries to the animals.

According to local farmers and police reports, the suspect carried out the attacks over roughly two months in the Les Pennes-Mirabeau area near Marseille.

He would enter the farms at night, tie up the animals (sometimes by the legs), and rape them.

At least six animals were victimized, some on multiple occasions.

The assaults caused visible injuries, including bloody vulvas, vaginal and anal lacerations. One young lamb was so severely injured that its life was in danger at one point.

Cassandra Sortino, owner of the “Refuge d’un moment” farm, described months of nightmare: constant fear, sleepless nights spent monitoring cameras, and her daughter missing school for two weeks due to the trauma.

The farmers only managed to stop the attacks after installing motion-activated trail cameras. The suspect was finally caught in flagrante delicto on the night of April 9–10, 2026, while behind a tied-up goat.

He was arrested by the Brigade Anticriminalité (BAC), and genetic samples were taken. This case comes just over a year after a similar incident in Germany and throughout Europe (see here, here, here and here).

In February 2025, in Oberneufnach, Bavaria, a 52-year-old Turkish migrant was caught on surveillance cameras sexually assaulting multiple female ponies in a horse stable.

The owners witnessed the attack live on their monitors after their dog alerted them. The man spent approximately 25 minutes with the animals.

Bestiality cases involving migrants have become a recurring phenomenon across parts of Europe, yet authorities rarely discuss the pattern or its connection to mass migration from cultures with radically different attitudes toward animals and sexual taboos.

The 19-year-old Afghan is scheduled to appear in immediate court proceedings on Monday, April 13, 2026.

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