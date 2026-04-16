Dearborn, Michigan, now Dearbornistan, epicenter of America’s creeping Islamization—stands as a glaring warning of unchecked Islamic immigration, as 26-year-old Audy Mugally Al-Saidi faces federal charges for possessing 35,002 files of child sexually abusive material featuring infants and toddlers, a pattern rooted not in isolated sickness but in core Islamic teachings from Khomeini’s “thighing” rulings and Muhammad’s marriage to a 9-year-old that clash violently with Western civilization.

Dearborn, Michigan, the epicenter of America’s creeping Islamization, continues to descend into Dearbornistan. Once a proud American city, it now stands as a glaring warning of what happens when Islamic immigration is left unchecked and “diversity” becomes the only sacred value politicians dare to protect.

Federal authorities have charged 26-year-old Audy Mugally Al-Saidi with receiving, distributing, and possessing an unimaginable trove of child sexually abusive material. The FBI linked him to 35,002 files of the most depraved content imaginable, folders labeled “PTHC” (preteen hardcore) and “incest and abuse” filled with images of infants and even toddlers being raped by adults.

This is not some abstract “online problem.” This is a man living in the heart of one of the most heavily Islamized enclaves in the United States, caught red-handed using BitTorrent to access illegal file-sharing networks, tracked to his IP address, where he admitted using the network “to download movies.”

When agents confronted him, Al-Saidi had the audacity to claim he was “just downloading movies.” Hundreds of illegal files were recovered from his phone and computer, with even more deleted files still lingering in the cache. The horror of the seized material was undeniable.

This is what “assimilation” looks like in Dearborn. This is the direct result of turning American cities into Islamic strongholds where Sharia values clash violently with Western civilization – and where noticing the pattern is labeled “Islamophobia.”

Why this is not just an isolated crime:

The leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, published a now-famous book on acceptable conduct for Muslims, much of which is anathema to Western civilization.

The book is called “Tahrir al-Wasilah” (تحریر الوسیلة), which translates to “Clarification of Questions” or “A Commentary on the Means.” But it is commonly referred to as his ‘Little Green Book.’

In it, he explains that in the section on marriage and sexual relations (Volume 2), Khomeini explicitly addresses sexual conduct with prepubescent children, including infants. The key ruling on “thighing” is as follows: Khomeini writes (in the chapter on temporary and permanent marriage): “A man is allowed to have sexual relations with his wife who has not yet reached the age of nine, but he must not penetrate her. He may, however, engage in other forms of sexual pleasure, such as thighing (placing his penis between her thighs).”

He further clarifies that full penetration is forbidden before the girl reaches nine lunar years (roughly 8.7 solar years), but all other sexual acts, including “thighing” (intercrural sex) with infants and very young girls, are permissible.

Another related ruling in the same book: “It is permissible to have sexual intercourse with a girl who has not reached the age of nine if she is able to bear it without injury. However, if she cannot bear it, then it is not permissible to have intercourse with her, but thighing and other forms of enjoyment are allowed.”Summary in plain English:

Khomeini ruled that a man may engage in sexual acts (including rubbing his genitals between the thighs) with girls of any age, including infants and toddlers, as long as there is no full vaginal penetration before the age of nine. He treats this as religiously lawful within marriage (including temporary marriage/mut’ah).

This is important in the context of the general culture and set of values within Islam. While all cultures have individuals who commit various acts, some cultures consider them crimes, and others do not. The approach to sexually victimizing children and non-Muslim girls is very different in Islam, Shia or Sunni for that matter, than it is in Western Civilization, where children are protected, and we assume equality before the law.

In 2006, the Grand Mufti of Australia, Sheikh Taj Din al-Hilali, famously said in a Ramadan sermon: “If you take out uncovered meat and place it outside on the street, or in the garden or in the park, or in the backyard without a cover, and the cats come and eat it… whose fault is it, the cats’ or the uncovered meat?

The uncovered meat is the problem. If she were in her room, in her home, in her hijab, no problem would have occurred.”This was a classic blame-shift Islamic style that put the responsibility for a rape on the woman who was raped, rather than the person who did it, and specifically women who are not dressed as observant Muslims or who do not stay inside at home.

Again, this goes to the actual core values concerning sexuality within Islam.

RAIR Foundation has warned for years about Dearborn’s transformation and its consequences. What was once a Detroit suburb is now routinely referred to as Dearbornistan for a reason: massive Muslim populations, open celebration of jihadist ideologies, anti-American and anti-Israel rallies, and a refusal by local and national leaders to address the cultural shift from Western values to ones fully antithetical to Judeo-Christian precepts.

Politicians, media, and law enforcement have bent over backward to ignore the obvious, that importing millions from societies where child marriage, cousin marriage, and perhaps most importantly, a prophet who married a child are normalized, and even idealized, creates exactly these kinds of nightmare shifts in culture.

In fact, Muhammad is explicitly thought of in Islam as ‘The perfect man’ or the perfect example to follow. (Quran 33:21 (Surah Al-Ahzab): “There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern (uswatun hasanatun) for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day and who remembers Allah often.”) One of Muhammad’s titles is Al-Insān al-Kāmil (الإنسان الكامل), “The Perfect Human” or “The Perfect Man.”Muhammad married a girl when she was 6 and consummated that marriage when she was 9. Therefore, Islam must, not can, but must consider this to be more than just acceptable behavior, but a desirable one. Even exalted.

In Dearborn, the pattern makes the case clear. Another Muslim man in Dearborn, another stomach-churning case involving the sexual abuse of the most vulnerable.

And the silence from the usual suspects is deafening. The same Democrats who lecture us about “tolerance” and open borders will dismiss this as an isolated incident. The mainstream media will bury the perpetrator’s name and background if they mention it at all. Meanwhile, American families pay the price.

Al-Saidi has been released on a mere $10,000 bond with home detention and a GPS tether. He is banned from the internet and contact with children – for now. But the damage is already done. The files are out there. The victims – real children being tortured on camera – are out there.

This is not about one sick individual. This is about a pattern. It is about an ideology and a culture that was, in fact, created to be incompatible with Western values, no matter how many times the elites insist that it be otherwise. Dearborn is merely the first American exemplar for every city allowing unchecked Islamic immigration. Europe offers many more cities with massive, even industrial-scale, sexual abuse and even slavery of non-Muslim children.

The people of Dearborn and every other American city being colonized deserve to live without fear in their own country. The victims of this depravity deserve justice. And the enablers who imported this nightmare must be held accountable.

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