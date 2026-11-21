Sexual assault reports in the Spanish enclave rose sixfold after the July mass entry, and Madrid calls it normality

By Vlad Tepes

On November 19, Ryan Fournier, co-founder of Students for Trump, posted a warning about Ceuta, the Spanish city on the North African coast: sexual assault reports had surged 650 percent, he wrote, with more than half of the reported victims being children. The post spread fast. The figures behind it are real, and they come from the city’s own emergency service.

Close to 100,000 people crossed from Morocco into Ceuta on July 30 and 31 of this year, into a city of about 83,000 residents. Ceuta is Spanish sovereign territory on the North African coast, surrounded by Morocco, and its fence line is the European Union’s only land border on the African continent. What crosses into Ceuta has crossed into Europe via the European Union’s own rules. Spain’s government, which had the means to stop the crossing, chose to let it proceed. Prosecutors’ figures put the number at more than 72,000. Some of those who entered went back to Morocco within days, but many thousands have stayed, and the city has lived with horrifying consequences such as a massive increase in sexual assaults, including against children ever since the invasion began.

On November 18, the Spanish daily El Español published the contents of an internal report from Ceuta’s 112 emergency service, comparing the period from July 30 to October 29, 2025 with the same dates in 2026. The comparison covers the three months after the mass entry. Every category of violence on the switchboard grew, several of them by orders of magnitude.

Files classified as sexual assault or sexual abuse in progress went from four to thirty, a rise of 650 percent. Sixteen of those files involved minors. In the same period of 2025, that number was zero.

The rest of the log reads the same way.

Emergency calls for assaults with firearms went from eight to fifty-six.

Calls for knife attacks went from twenty-three to two hundred sixty-eight.

Home invasion reports went from thirty-five to one thousand eighteen.

Violent street robbery went from eleven to one hundred fifteen.

The general category of assault went from two hundred and nine to one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-seven.

Public order disturbances went from eighty-five to six hundred eighteen.

Reports of endangered or abandoned children went from fifteen to two hundred sixty-five.

In total, the 112 service opened eleven thousand two hundred eighty-six files in those three months of 2026, against two thousand two hundred thirty-three the year before.

The city government reading the data describes it as a serious deterioration of public safety. A city where sixteen sexual assault files involving minors appear in three months, after a year in which there were none means a very serious set of consequences to the invasion of Spain by Morocco.

The report has already crossed into the English-language press, with the Daily Mail publishing the figures on November 19 under a headline noting that most of the logged attacks involved children.

The prosecutors add what the emergency log leaves out. On August 27, the state prosecutor’s office counted sixteen sexual assaults with seventeen victims since the mass entry, most of the victims minors, and fourteen of the seventeen in the country illegally. By August 31 the count stood at twenty-three cases, five of them rapes, with nine victims between fourteen and seventeen years old. Eight suspects had been identified by then: four Moroccans, three Spaniards, and a Belgian. However, there is no way to confirm if the Spaniards and Belgian are in fact legacy Europeans or Muslims that have been naturalized. Ceuta’s chief prosecutor, Silvia Rojas, said the city was recording almost one sexual assault a day, and warned that the real number was higher because many victims, some of them migrant women fearing for their status, never file a report. By September 11 the prosecutor general raised the count to thirty open proceedings, with forty percent of the victims, unaccompanied migrant girls. Police figures reported in September put thirty sexual crime complaints in August alone, against six in August of the previous year, ten of them rapes against one for the same period the year before.

The government of Pedro Sánchez describes the situation differently. In an interview on November 18, the same day the emergency report was published, Sánchez said Spain is moving very rapidly toward normality and that fewer than five thousand of the entrants remain. The city government disputes both claims. Ceuta’s president, Juan Jesús Vivas, said in mid-November that the water consumption indicator puts 15,000 to 16,000 of them still in the city. Of the talk of normality, Vivas said it is an offense to the people of Ceuta.

Vivas accuses Sánchez of deciding, during the July crossing, not to use the deterrent capabilities the Spanish state had available, and says Morocco decided how many entered and when the flow was cut. Asked whether Sánchez committed treason, Vivas left the determination to the courts. The courts are already involved. A report from the National Police’s immigration and borders center found ninety-seven telephone connections between the organizers of the WhatsApp groups that mobilized the crossing and phone numbers that could belong to Moroccan security and intelligence services. Eighteen Moroccan officials have been identified in connection with the July 30 and 31 operation, and Judge María Tardón of the National Court has summoned the former Spanish consul in Tetuán and a former chief of staff of the government delegation to explain what Madrid knew in advance.

In the meantime, the city that could not stop the invasion on its own, is paying for the aftermath out of its own budget. The Ceuta government has earmarked 247,139.61 euros in its 2027 spending plan for information, prevention and training programs against sexual assault, including staffed “violet points” to help women who report attacks. A Spanish border city is now budgeting for the sexual assault wave that followed the state-approved opening of its border, while the government that opened the border runs for reelection on the claim that it has managed the situation back to normal . Spain votes in a general election on November 29, ten days after the emergency log was published.

What no campaign argument can change is the pattern inside the government’s own data: a city with zero sexual assault files involving minors in the summer of 2025, and sixteen of them in the summer of 2026, after Madrid stood aside and let a hundred thousand people in to Europe via Ceuta. Local authorities recorded what happened. But will this have any impact on the upcoming national elections?

Below, the full press conference with theMayor/President of the Autonomous region of Ceuta. You can see even through the diplomatic language used by Mayor Juan Jesús Vivas Lara, that there is a great divide between the socialist government of Spain, and the attitude and response to the invasion by Morocco of Ceuta.

Share