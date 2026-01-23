RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

Jane Melino
1h

Your move Abbott !

William Voelz
12m

Texas has hit bottom. And those in Austin just keep digging. My birth state. Aaaaaak! Hard to fathom ignorance this profound. The Muslim agenda is centuries old. Well conceived and of course demonic. Anti-Blasphemy Laws, sooner that you think. Americans have no idea what that will mean in their day lives. Lives that are typically trouble free. The heavy hand of a strange theocracy will bleed us all dry…..and we casually infer: “Can’t happen here “. The beat goes on. Until.

