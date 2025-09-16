(Published February 18, 2025)

CAIR, under the guise of civil rights advocacy, has strategically built a political machine using tax-exempt status, lobbying arms, and its newly established Unity and Justice Fund Super PAC to infiltrate and influence U.S. elections while shielding its financial operations from scrutiny.

Plano, TX – Inside the highly controversial East Plano Islamic Center in Plano, Texas, Nihad Awad, the leader of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), delivered a speech that exposed their sweeping, multi-tiered strategy to embed Islamic influence into American politics. His remarks, given in a setting that blurred the lines between religious activism and political engineering, revealed CAIR’s carefully orchestrated expansion into direct electoral influence.