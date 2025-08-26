Islam’s Useful Idiots
Islam is not a religion of peace but a totalitarian ideology of conquest, and unless America finds the courage to name it, judge it, and reject it, our survival as a free people will not endure.
Everywhere we look, we see Islam’s useful idiots — politicians, professors, journalists, even church leaders. Some knowingly deflect any real criticism of Islam, others do it through a misplaced sense of “sensitivity” we know as political correctness. Either way, the result is the same: defenses of Islam always manifest as people rushing to shield the ideology by making it personal. Instead of addressing the threat, they shout: “Don’t judge Muslims!”