France is being taken over physically and violently. Churches are burned and vandalized, riots erupt, and no-go zones expand. The process remains visible and, in many places, still violent.

America is further advanced and in a more dangerous position because the same process is quieter and more sophisticated. Churches are bought and converted. Parallel communities take root. Schools, political offices, and laws are captured from the inside. Because Americans remain armed, the strategy largely skips the bullets. Instead, it relies on ballots, real estate, and institutional power.

The numbers illustrate the scale of the shift. France went from roughly eight mosques in 1975 to an estimated 2,600 Muslim places of worship today. The United States rose from approximately 100 mosques in the mid-1970s to more than 2,700 by 2020, with further growth since.

In France, the takeover is still largely physical and visible. In America, a larger, more advanced version is already unfolding from within, and most people still don’t grasp how far it has gone.

This November, Americans need to vote as if their future depends on it.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

Cross to Crescent: The Quiet Islamic Conquest of American Churches and Christians – August 5, 2024

RAIR exposes the stealthy Islamic conquest underway as declining Christian churches are bought and converted into mosques across America, erasing the nation’s heritage while Muslim numbers and infrastructure expand unchecked from within.

CAIR’s Blueprint to Islamize America: 4,000 Mosques to Produce 50 Muslim Congressmen, 50,000 Lawyers, Journalists, Filmmakers, Influencers, and Historians (Video) – February 17, 2025

CAIR’s Nihad Awad lays out the blueprint for using America’s mosques to train and place tens of thousands of Muslims into law, media, education, and Congress — the ballot-and-institution strategy that makes America’s situation more advanced than France’s.

France Has Fallen to the Muslim Brotherhood: A Government Report Exposes the Islamic Network Within – May 23, 2025

A landmark French intelligence report reveals the Muslim Brotherhood’s vast, foreign-funded web of mosques, schools, and parallel governance systems aimed at replacing secular rule with Sharia — the same model already replicating itself inside the United States.

Islamic Conquest in America: New York Church Converted into Mosque as Muslims Celebrate Victory (Video) – February 9, 2025

Muslims openly celebrate buying and converting a historic New York Catholic church into a “victory mosque,” declaring Islamic supremacy while churches continue to fall across America as part of the quiet institutional takeover.

Islamic Center of Rowlett Conquers Texas Church — Taps Radical Imam Linked to 1993 WTC Bombing to Lead Mosque Fundraiser (Video) – April 19, 2025

A Dallas-area Christian church is conquered and turned into a mosque, with fundraisers featuring a radical imam tied to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing who has openly rejected assimilation and pushed political and institutional power.

‘Annihilate the Christians’: Imams in the West Preach Anti-Christian Hate, Supremacy, and Conquest in Chilling Compilation – April 30, 2025

Imams in Western mosques openly preach Christian annihilation, supremacy, and conquest, boasting of buying and converting churches into mosques while celebrating the West’s decline as an opportunity for Islamic dominance.

BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW: Tommy Robinson & Amy Mek – Europe Flooded by Islam, But America’s Muslim Brotherhood Takeover Is Already Here – March 23, 2026

Tommy Robinson and RAIR’s Amy Mek warn that while Europe is flooded by mass Islamic migration and no-go zones, America faces the more advanced threat of an entrenched Muslim Brotherhood infrastructure capturing institutions from within.

La Révolution: France Burns as Communist and Islamic Rioters Clash with Police, Storm Marseille City Hall, Smash the Doors and Chant ‘We’re Taking the Bastille!’ – October 17, 2026

France burns under the Red-Green Alliance as communist and Islamic rioters storm city halls and clash with police — the visible, violent stage of the same conquest already advancing more quietly through ballots, real estate, and institutions in America.

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