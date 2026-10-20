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Anıl Erden's avatar
Anıl Erden
6d

KILLALLMUSLIMS AND KILLALLNON-WHITES AND KILLALLARABS KILLALLTURKS KILLALLISLAMICSHITRACES DEUS VULT 1488

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MarlaSinger's avatar
MarlaSinger
6d

St. Michael the archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits that prowl the earth seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

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