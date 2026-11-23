A Prato court has ruled that nine children living in Muslim Senegal, born to other wives of a Senegalese worker, are owed Italian family allowances. Polygamy is a crime in Italy. The state is now ordered to pay for it anyway.

By Vlad Tepes

A Senegalese man who works at a laundry in Vaiano, outside Prato, has won the right to collect Italian family allowances for all eleven of his children. Two of them live with him in Tuscany. The other nine live in Senegal, where they were born to women who are not the wife whose marriage is registered in Italy. The labor judge of the Prato court overturned two refusals by INPS, the Italian social security agency, and ordered the agency to pay the allowances, with arrears from the date the man first applied, plus interest and legal costs. The monthly payment runs between 60 and 200 euros per child, depending on the household income declaration. Corriere Fiorentino, which reported the ruling, says the man holds Italian citizenship.

“The man”, who’s name appears nowhere in any media or court record, did have a lawyer, Anna Maria Ventrella, who said that this is “a first-instance ruling similar to hundreds, if not thousands, of other rulings across Italy,” and that her client sued because other Senegalese nationals in other parts of Italy had already won the same benefit. This is not a one-off judgement. Nor is it rule of law. But it does look a lot like Sharia.

The facts of the case are not in dispute. The man asked INPS for the benefit for all of his children. The agency demanded documentation of his family situation, including a family status certificate covering the whole household. That was impossible to produce. Nine of his children were born outside the one marriage that Italian civil records recognize, so they cannot appear in the certificate. INPS refused the claim. The man appealed to the agency’s provincial committee, explaining that children born from his other marriages could not be listed under the one registered marriage in Italy. The committee refused again, this time on the ground that the father does not live with the nine children. The man then went to court, and the judge sided with him on every point.

In the ruling, as summarized in the Italian press, the judge held that paternity of the nine children in Senegal has been documented, and that this alone settles the question. “The fact that they are not children of the one legal wife in Italy is not a reason for exclusion from the family unit for the purpose of obtaining the economic benefit.” The judge further ruled that INPS could not rely on its own published internal requirements, including the requirement that the children live with the parent, to deny the benefit. Make a claim to paternity on paper, and the money must be paid. No genetic or biological proof required. In this case, no genetic testing entered into it, and the documentation was from Senegal.

Looking at some previous examples of a similar nature, we may be able to see a pattern that matters to the entire Western World a great deal.

In February 2008 the Toronto Sun reported that Muslim men in polygamous marriages, in the Canadian province of Ontario, some with several wives, were receiving welfare and social benefits in the Greater Toronto Area for each spouse. The source was not an opponent of the arrangement. It was Mumtaz Ali, president of the Canadian Society of Muslims, who estimated that several hundred such husbands in the Toronto area were collecting benefits, and who defended the practice: “Polygamy is a regular part of life for many Muslims. Ontario recognizes religious marriages for Muslims and others.” His reading of the law was correct. The Ontario Family Law Act states that in the definition of spouse, “a reference to marriage includes a marriage that is actually or potentially polygamous, if it was celebrated in a jurisdiction whose system of law recognizes it as valid.” Polygamy was and remains a crime under the federal Criminal Code. City and provincial officials insisted that a welfare applicant can claim only one spouse, and then made an exception to their own laws: the additional wives can apply as single people, and, in the words of Toronto’s director of social services, Brenda Nesbitt, “They can apply as single people and we won’t know.” Ali’s summary has not aged a day: “There are many people in the community who are taking advantage of this. This is a law and there’s nothing wrong with it.”

In the same month, the British Department for Work and Pensions confirmed rules under which a man with a valid polygamous marriage could claim income support for additional wives, at 33.65 pounds per additional wife on top of the couple rate. The government admitted it had no count of how many such arrangements existed. The press at the time reported that nearly a thousand men were living legally with multiple wives in Britain.

Toronto delivered the arrangement through a provincial statute. London delivered it through an administrative regulation. Prato has now delivered it through a court ruling. But in all cases, this is the de facto replacement of rule of law with sharia, and Islamic norms.

Sharia and the Dhimmi System by the back door

Under the dhimma, the classical system of Islamic law for governing conquered non-Muslims, the unbeliever paid a special tax, the jizya, for the privilege of living under a legal order that ranked him below the Muslim. The defining feature of that system was never only the payment. It was that the cost of Islamic life was carried by people to whom Islamic law assigned a lower status. A state that criminalizes polygamy, then taxes its own citizens to fund polygamous households has rebuilt that feature without being honest about it. The unbeliever pays. The Muslim collects. The law of the unbeliever forbids the arrangement on paper but pays for it in practice.

This is the destruction of the Rule of Law by stealth. Nothing in the Prato ruling repeals the criminal ban on polygamy. Nothing in the Ontario Family Law Act did either. The ban stays on the books, exactly where it was, and continues to be applied to everyone whose family arrangements carry no claim of Islamic belief. What changes is the enforcement layer, who it is applied to and more importantly who polygamy law enforcement is never applied against.

The con works like this: In Ontario, the provincial statute that governs marriage, treats a polygamous marriage celebrated abroad as a real marriage in Ontario, even while the Criminal Code calls the same marriage a crime. In Toronto, the welfare system pays the additional wives as single people. But Muslims look at this as unbelievers paying the Jizya.

In Prato, a judge has voided the cohabitation requirement within Italian regulations and ordered the treasury to pay for children born inside marriages which the state defines in law as criminal.

The same sharia lite judicial practices have now been incorporated into the criminal law itself. In 2008, Airdrie Sheriff Court in the UK heard the case of Mohammed Anwar, a Muslim restaurant owner caught driving at 64mph in a 30mph zone in Glasgow, more than twice the limit and fast enough to qualify for instant disqualification of one’s drivers licence. Anwar admitted the offence. His lawyer explained that a ban would make it difficult for him to commute between his two wives, one in Motherwell and one in Glasgow, with whom he alternates his nights, and Sheriff John C. Morris accepted the plea and let him keep his licence. Bigamy was illegal in Britain then and is illegal now. The court did not change that. It changed who the law is applied to. For everyone else, 64 in a 30 meant a ban. But for a man with a religiously sanctioned second wife, the second marriage entered the case as mitigation.

This is not corruption of the Rule of Law, but transformation into something else. Rule of Law demands at its core equality for all. Sharia has no such pretence. In sharia, Muslims are supreme over the infidels every way.

Mormons have an equal claim to polygamy as a religious principle, but they are not exempted from US or any other national laws against polygamy. Yet in practice, islam does.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini posted a video reaction asking to meet the judge who permitted it. Chiara La Porta, the Brothers of Italy group leader in the Tuscany regional council, has asked the national government to amend the rule.

But the direction across the West is becoming very clear. Islamic blasphemy laws are being implemented by stealth under the rubric of “hate speech” laws. And Islamic polygamy is being more than tolerated, actually encouraged by a number of rhetorical and legal devices.

If the West as a collection of cultures sharing connects of true tolerance, and genuine equality is to survive, those of us in the West who desire it must act in its defence.

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