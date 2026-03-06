Two young Jewish tourists from Argentina wearing kippahs were viciously assaulted by a gang of about 10 North African migrants outside a Milan supermarket in Piazzale Siena on March 3, 2026, suffering antisemitic slurs and physical violence, including a broken nose, amid Italy’s record-breaking surge in antisemitic incidents fueled by unchecked Islamic migration, post-October 7 hatred, and imported ideology that normalizes Jew-hatred across Europe.

In a chilling reminder of Europe’s deepening Islamic caused-antisemitism crisis, two young Jewish tourists from Argentina were viciously assaulted in Milan’s Piazzale Siena on the night of March 3, 2026.

The victims, identifiable by their traditional kippahs, were surrounded by a gang of approximately 10-12 North African migrants outside a 24-hour supermarket. What began as a barrage of antisemitic slurs: “f*cking Jews,” etc., quickly escalated into physical violence. One of the tourists, a 19-year-old who tried to defend himself, was punched in the face, suffering a fractured nasal septum that required emergency treatment at San Carlo Borromeo Hospital.

The attackers fled before police arrived, but investigators are reviewing footage from three surveillance cameras in the area. This unprovoked attack, occurring just steps from Milan’s historic Jewish quarter near Via San Gimignano, fits a disturbing pattern of Islamic-motivated aggression against Jews in Italy.

As detailed in a recent Italian news broadcast, the incident reflects a “deteriorating climate” of tension against Jews that has intensified over the past two years—particularly since Hamas’ barbaric October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel, where over 1,200 civilians were slaughtered and hundreds taken hostage.

Current efforts against the Mullah regime in Iran by the US and Israel could easily be creating additional motives for Muslims in Europe to attack unrelated civilians. The very definition of terrorism.

The video above highlighted how such assaults are often triggered by visible symbols of Jewish identity, like the kippah, and are perpetrated by groups of North African or Muslim migrants.

Italy’s Observatory for Security Against Discriminatory Acts (OSCAD) has logged this latest episode alongside a surge in similar cases, a powerful indicator of how Islam as an ideology, and imported through unchecked migration, is fuelling hatred for all others, but especially Jewish people.

The roots of the current escalation trace directly back to October 7, 2023. In the immediate aftermath, Italy witnessed a significant spike in antisemitic incidents, with the Center of Contemporary Jewish Documentation (CDEC) recording 216 cases between October and December 2023 alone, nearly half of the year’s total of 454.

This marked the highest annual figure in four decades, evoking the antisemitic wave during the 1982 Lebanon War. Solidarity with Israel was short-lived; by October 10, pro-Palestinian demonstrations, often organized by Arab-Islamic groups and far-left activists, erupted across Italian cities, drawing thousands and devolving into overt Jew-hatred. Many of these post-October 7 attacks bear the hallmarks of Islamic jihad, with perpetrators frequently identified as migrants from Muslim-majority countries. For instance:

November 2023, Genoa: Rabbi Fabrizio Haim Cipriani was threatened with a screwdriver by a man shouting antisemitic slurs, highlighting the direct link to the Hamas attacks.

October 21, 2023, Milan: During a pro-Palestinian rally, participants chanted “Open the borders so we can kill the Zionists. Open the borders so we can kill the Jews,” blending anti-Israel rhetoric with explicit calls for violence against Jews.

October 24, 2023, Milan: Graffiti threatening the murder of Jews appeared in a nightclub bathroom in the city’s former Jewish quarter.

February 2025, Rome: A homeless Egyptian migrant attacked a Jewish boy, part of a broader pattern of physical assaults tied to anti-Israel sentiment.

July 2025, Milan-Laghi Highway: A Jewish father and his six-year-old son were insulted, beaten, and thrown to the ground at a rest stop, with the attackers invoking anti-Israel slurs.

November 2025, Milan Central Station: A 25-year-old Pakistani migrant shouted hate speech against Israel before violently clashing with a group of young Orthodox Jews, striking one in the head with a metal ring and causing severe bleeding.

These incidents are not isolated. CDEC’s data shows antisemitism quadrupled from 241 cases in 2022 to 963 in 2025—a 10% jump from 2024’s 877.

While 643 were online in 2025, 320 involved physical acts: graffiti, synagogue vandalism (e.g., Nazi slogans in Rome), threats, intimidation, and assaults. Verbal harassment has plagued Venice, and “stumbling stones” memorializing Holocaust victims in Rome were vandalized multiple times post-October 7.

This surge is exacerbated by societal normalization of Jew-hatred. A September 2025 poll revealed 15% of Italians view physical attacks on Jews as “entirely or fairly justifiable,” with 18% endorsing antisemitic graffiti and 20% supporting assaults on pro-Israel professors or boycotts of Israeli businesses.

Pro-Hamas elements have infiltrated protests, with dockworkers blocking ports in “solidarity” with Palestinians and imams like Mohamed Mahmoud Ebrahim Shahin in Turin defending the October 7 massacre as “legitimate resistance.”

Italy’s Jewish community, numbering around 28,000, now lives in fear. Surveys show 75% avoid wearing Jewish symbols in public, 39% worry about harassment, and 28% fear attacks on loved ones. Under-reporting is rampant, with only 34% of harassment incidents reported.

Walker Meghnagi, president of Milan’s Jewish community, has called for heightened security around schools and synagogues, especially amid escalating Middle East tensions. This wave of unprovoked violence is a profound illustration of the dangers of Islamic mass migration and immigration from regions rife with antisemitic indoctrination.

Without stricter immigration controls, deportation of hate-preachers, and robust enforcement against Islamic hate clerics, Italy risks further erosion of Jewish safety and European values. The Milan attack is not an anomaly. It’s another example of what happens when you ignore the reality of Islam and Islamic immigration into Western nations.

