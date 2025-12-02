A crime so brutal that it should shake a nation instead lands as yet another entry in Europe’s expanding ledger of migrant violence.

In late October, a young Italian couple parked in Rome’s Tor Tre Teste park for what was meant to be a quiet, intimate evening.

Instead, a gang of North African migrants, originally from Morocco (a well-established part of the Islamic Maghreb), according to the Rome prosecutor’s office, smashed the car window, beat the couple, robbed them, and sadistically gang-raped the young woman in front of her boyfriend. She is not yet 20 years old.

Police have arrested three Moroccan suspects so far; one had already fled to Veneto. Based on the victims’ testimony, authorities believe as many as five attackers took part. The same park saw another sexual assault in August when a Gambian migrant raped a 60-year-old woman.

This is not a “tragic isolated incident.” This is a pattern that is well-documented, predictable, and entirely preventable.

A Pattern Europe Refuses to Name

Across Europe, the same profile repeats with disturbing consistency:

Young men from North Africa , the Islamic Maghreb, and sub-Saharan Africa

Operating in groups

Targeting unaccompanied women or couples

Using violence , weapons, and humiliation tactics

Public authorities minimizing the event, avoiding mention of migrant background or ideology

Media framing the crimes as “youths,” “teens,” or “foreigners,” never connecting the dots

From the Rotherham Child-sex-slave scandal in the UK, to Telford, Cologne, Malmö, Freiburg, and now Rome, the script is the same: a politically-protected demographic preys on European women while governments pretend not to see it.

“Marocchinate”: Even Italian Has a Word for It

The Italian term “Marocchinate”—literally “the Moroccans’ deeds”—dates back to World War II and refers to the mass rape campaigns carried out in central Italy by Moroccan troops (Goumiers) serving under the French Expeditionary Corps.

It is impossible to overstate the scale of the horror:

Over 7,000 Italian civilians raped, according to victims’ associations

Women, children, elderly men assaulted

Rapes so violent that victims often died within hours

Cases of simultaneous vaginal and anal rape committed by two attackers

Genital mutilation, breast removal, and other torture documented

Entire towns were devastated. The mayor of Esperia reported 700 raped women in a population of 2,500.

The exact same phenomenon occurred during the Spanish Civil War, where Francoist commanders occasionally turned Moroccan troops loose on villages as a form of terror, with German soldiers even photographing the assaults.

When a nation has a specific word for mass rape by Moroccan forces, that alone tells the public what Europe’s political class refuses to say:

This pattern is not new. It is historical, cultural, and extremely well-documented.

Rome Repeats the Same Tragedy

The Tor Tre Teste case fits the pattern with mathematical precision:

North African origin

Pack behavior

Use of overwhelming violence

Humiliation of the male victim

Sexual domination as a form of power, not desire

Gang rape used in this manner is not a random crime — it is a ritual of conquest, a tactic historically associated with tribal, clan-based, and Islamic cultures where women function as markers of group honor and male humiliation.

Europe’s politicians know this.

Europe’s police know this.

Europe’s media know this.

But they will say anything rather than confront the truth.

A Continent-Wide Crisis Born of Policy, Not Chance

Mass migration has reshaped Europe’s crime landscape:

In Sweden, over 58% of convicted rapists are foreign-born (official government data).

In Germany, North African migrants are disproportionately represented in rape and sexual assault cases.

In France, gangs of North Africans have been implicated in scores of similar assaults over the past decade.

Across the UK, Pakistani and Muslim rape-slavery networks operated openly for two decades while authorities suppressed investigations for political reasons.

Europe’s ruling class has made a political decision:

It is better for thousands of European girls to be raped than for the state to be called “racist.”

Italy Must Decide Whether It Will Confront Reality

Italy has the advantage of history.

It knows the term Marocchinate.

It knows who committed those crimes.

And now, it sees the exact same pattern re-emerging in its capital.

The only questions that remain are:

Will Italy acknowledge what is happening?

Will Italians demand protection for their daughters and sons?

Or will Rome, like so many European capitals, choose ideological blindness over public safety?

Because unless something changes, this will not be the last case.

It will only be the next.

