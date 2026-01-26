RAIR Foundation USA

2h

Italy is a Catholic country, not a moral vacuum. A civilization that forgets what it is will not defend what it has. Political Islam is not merely a faith; it is a governing doctrine that denies the separation of church and state. Catholics have an obligation—not to hate, not to persecute—but to speak truth and defend order. That means rejecting intimidation, mob enforcement, and the abuse of “Islamophobia” as a shield for ideology. The Italian people will not submit to threats against journalists or to parallel legal systems. Faith built Europe. Law preserves it. Silence destroys it.

