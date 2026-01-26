Italy is now watching political Islam openly organize for electoral power—and when journalists expose it, they’re met with intimidation, threats, and even “fatwas” meant to silence the free press.

Italy is now witnessing what much of the Western world refuses to name out loud: Islam is not merely “integrating.” It is organizing — politically, institutionally, and aggressively.

And when journalists expose that reality? They are threatened, harassed, and intimidated into silence.

That is exactly what is happening now to Italian journalist Giulia Sorrentino, a writer for Il Giornale, after publishing a bombshell report detailing the growing rise of a Muslim electoral-political project — what the paper describes as the advancing “Party of Muslims.

According to journalist Gary Fouse, who has translated dozens of Sorrentino’s investigations on Islam and migrant crime, there now appear to be fatwas being circulated against her after her reporting.

And Il Giornale’s response was swift and unapologetic: “Keep your fatwas, Korans, and threats.”

“THE PARTY OF MUSLIMS ADVANCES”: ISLAMIC PREACHERS OPENLY CALL FOR VOTING POWER

Sorrentino’s report, published January 23, 2026, outlines the birth of an organized “electoral subject” — confirmed in a social media broadcast by two prominent figures:

Brahim Baya — Islamic preacher in Turin

Davide Piccardo — founder of the Islamic site La Luce (“The Light”)

Her warning was explicit: “Islam is penetrating our institutions.”

And she explains how: through municipal elections, strategic alliances, and a street-level political ecosystem involving:

Muslim community networks

social centers

extra-parliamentary activist groups

pro-Palestinian mobilization campaigns used as the unifying cause

POLITICAL ISLAM IS NOT RELIGION — IT IS A GOVERNING SYSTEM

Sorrentino’s reporting draws a line that the West has been trained to avoid:

Political Islam does not recognize the separation of religion and state.

It envisions a society where:

The Koran

The Sunna

Sharia

…serve as the guiding sources of law.

She cites the ideological lineage behind it — from Hassan al-Banna (Muslim Brotherhood founder) to Sayyid Qutb and Maududi — all of whom advanced the doctrine that Islam is not merely a faith, but a complete system of governance, law, economy, and culture.

That is the ideological framework behind the “we just want civil rights” messaging.

“OUR COMMUNITY IS 3 TO 4 MILLION”: A DIRECT CALL TO THE POLLS

During the broadcast, Baya described the Muslim population as a political force and urged consolidation of electoral power:

“Our community comprises three or four million people… The problem is that our community is not necessarily involved… not necessarily aware of its weight and the possibility of asserting its own rights…”

This was not a casual comment. It was an instruction: mobilize the bloc. vote as a bloc. pressure the system.

A call to arms — not with rifles, but with ballots.

THE EXTREMISM QUESTION THEY DON’T WANT ASKED

Sorrentino’s piece raises the question every civilized nation must confront:

What happens when the same ideological network that defends terrorists and praises jihad begins capturing elected offices?

Because she notes that Baya and Piccardo are not neutral civic leaders.

Her reporting highlights serious concerns surrounding:

defense of extremist-linked figures

campaigns supporting Mohamed Hannoun, described as Hamas-connected

rhetoric praising Yahya Sinwar as a “martyr” — despite Sinwar being identified as a mastermind figure tied to October 7

social media content celebrating October 7

content promoting Muslim Brotherhood figures and ideology

And then, when confronted?

They hide behind the same shield used across Europe and America: “Islamophobia.”

Sorrentino rejects that framing directly: There is nothing “Islamophobic” about condemning the praise of terrorism. There is nothing “Islamophobic” about exposing ideology that conflicts with constitutional order.

THE LEGAL FACT THEY CAN’T ESCAPE: THEY HAVEN’T SIGNED THE AGREEMENT WITH THE ITALIAN STATE

Sorrentino points to a key issue under Article 8 of Italy’s Constitution — a requirement for formal agreements between the state and religious denominations.

She notes: They have not signed the agreement with the Italian State.

That matters — because the same network demanding political power is also refusing the basic structural legitimacy and accountability frameworks that Italy requires.

“THE FREE PRESS WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED”: SORRENTINO HARASSED AT PROTEST

After publishing her report, Giulia Sorrentino recorded a video response describing what happened when she attempted to cover a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

She says the event called for the liberation of Hamas-connected Mohammad Hannoun and his associates.

Instead of being allowed to report, she was targeted and forced out:

“So I was kicked out of the procession to the shouts of ‘sh** face’… ‘Shame on you’… ‘Zionists out of the procession.’”

She described a mob-like atmosphere:

“There were so many groups, and nobody but the journalists and police took my side… the tension was really high.”

Then came the line that defines why this story matters far beyond Italy:

“Here inside this newsroom, nobody is intimidated, because the free press has to be worth it from one side to the other.”

This is what intimidation looks like in a modern Western democracy:

Not censorship by law — but enforcement by mob.

Il Giornale EDITOR-IN-CHIEF FIRES BACK: “KEEP YOUR FATWAS, KORANS, AND THREATS.”

Following the targeting of Sorrentino, Tommaso Cerno, Editor-in-Chief of Il Giornale, issued a blistering public response — refusing to back down.

His message to Piccardo and the Islamic pressure machine was direct:

They will keep reporting and exposing. Cerno wrote that Il Giornale will continue reporting on:

investigations involving members and sympathizers

illegal mosques used for recruitment

connections to Hamas terrorists

violence preached by some imams

the reality that “radical Islam has taken over”

He specifically defended Sorrentino as “a strong woman” who will not submit: She does not wear the burka or veil, does not take orders, and will not be frightened into silence. And then came the final rejection:

They are receiving threats.

They are receiving “fatwas.”

They are receiving Korans.

And they have no fear of them.

THE BOTTOM LINE: THIS IS THE WESTERN PLAYBOOK — EXPOSE IT, OR SUBMIT TO IT

This story is not only about one journalist in Italy. It is about a repeating pattern in the West:

Political Islam organizes in public It targets the democratic process It allies with far-left street movements It captures institutions from the bottom up It labels scrutiny as “Islamophobia” It intimidates journalists into silence It demands submission as the price of “peace”

Giulia Sorrentino refused to submit. Il Giornale refused to submit.

And their message is one America must hear clearly: If journalists can be threatened with “fatwas” in Italy for doing their job, the threat is not “far away.”

It is already inside the West.

Share



