Big donor Democrats forced to flee Marxist California are now throwing their money and support behind Spencer Pratt for mayor of Los Angeles. You can literally smell the panic as Pratt raises millions and skyrockets in the polls. It’s going to be a real Pratt Summer.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Spencer Pratt is storming the polls in his race against communist Karen Bass and socialist Nithya Raman for mayor of Los Angeles, with the election looming next week. Once thought of as a long shot, Pratt is now solidly in second place behind Bass and stands a very real chance of beating her. At the very least, the two will probably run off against each other. Now, major Democratic donors are throwing a ton of cash behind him as Hollywood splinters into those who want their city back and leftist elites who are totally detached from reality.

Land of Disillusionment

Angelinos are disillusioned with the leftist policies of Bass that have led to the Palisades Fire destroying whole neighborhoods, rampant inflation and taxes, drug addicts shooting up and defecating in the streets, massive homelessness, and crime spiraling out of control. They are done with the filth and have tuned into Pratt’s vision of LA rising from the ashes.

Pratt appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, sharing that his campaign has raised millions following his crushing debate performance earlier this month, where he b*tch-slapped Bass and Raman all over the place by simply telling the truth. Between his candid, brilliant responses when questioned and heckled by the media and leftists, and his game-changing X ad campaign, the Republican candidate has simply owned the race in LA.

“The reason why all that money was raised… that was right after the debate. And they saw me destroy these two terrible politicians for an hour straight,” Pratt remarked to Fox News. “Everybody realized, ‘Oh, finally somebody [is] telling the truth.’”

Pratt says a large portion of his fundraising is coming from ex-residents of the City of Angels… big-time Democratic donors who fled the state but want to come back.

“A lot of it’s from all over the country because people forget over 50,000 people a year leave Los Angeles because it’s so terrible,” he bluntly asserted.

“These are actually former Angelenos that got forced out of this city that Mayor Bass has destroyed. And that’s why they’re donating, because they want me to be mayor, so they could move back.”

“LA is incredible when you don’t let drug addicts take over the streets and make moms and kids scared to go to parks or schools. This is the truth,” the 42-year-old noted.

From the Daily Wire:

It was revealed earlier this month that major Democrat donors Haim and Cheryl Saban, billionaires who have a major financial impact on the party, donated the maximum amount of $1,800 to Pratt. Nicole Avant, another prominent Democrat supporter and wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, has also pledged to support Pratt for mayor. So has Jeanie Buss, the Lakers’ minority owner and franchise governor, who also made the max donation of $1,800 to Pratt’s campaign. As The New York Times reported, Elliot Grainge, the CEO of Atlantic Records and Sofia Richie’s husband, also made a donation to Pratt’s campaign. So did billionaire financier Dan Loeb and former CEO of Activision Blizzard Bobby Kotick; Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and chairman of the New York Stock Exchange; and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

More bad news for his leftist competition:

Pratt reportedly raised $2.72 million between April 19 and May 16, per statements obtained by the Los Angeles Times, moving his total to $3.26 million in contributions. Mayor Bass reported only $283,000 during that same period, boosting her total to $3.13 million. As of May 16, Raman hasn’t hit the $1 million mark in contributions.

Actor Dennis Quaid has also endorsed Pratt:

He’s far from alone… from the Daily Caller:

Paris Hilton, Joe Rogan, James Woods, Jamie Kennedy, Billy Bush, James Foster, Katharine McPhee and Joanna Krupa have also spoken out in support of Pratt, according to the outlet. Adam Corolla has backed Pratt as well, in addition to a number of Pratt’s former co-stars from “The Hills,” including Kristin Cavallari, Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge.

Brody Jenner and James Woods also back Pratt.

A Real Fighter for Angelinos

Despite being a Republican, Pratt’s campaign is undeniably nonpartisan. He has visited the working man and many neighborhoods in LA, not as a politico, but as a resident who lost everything in the Palisades Fire. Residents from all sides of the political spectrum are fed up with the current incompetent leadership of Karen Bass.

“I’m a registered Republican, but my supporters are all Democrats because Los Angeles is all Democrats. All the people financing me are Democrats. All the meetings I take every day are Democrats,” Pratt said.

“All my supporters in Los Angeles are Democrats,” he told CBS in another interview. “Everyone I know, my family, are all Democrats.”

Pratt told NBC earlier this month, “I do not represent a party. I don’t have a campaign manager. I don’t have campaign consultants. There’s no political party backing me.”

“Democrats are very angry with what happened to Los Angeles. They were fed a bunch of lies by Mayor Bass, who said she was [going to] literally solve homelessness. She was [going to] do all these things she didn’t do. So, they, all of the people that put her actually in office, are now behind me,” he commented.

Pratt, a former reality TV star, announced his run for mayor in January after his comments following the Palisades Fire, which destroyed his home in 2025, started trending and went viral. Registered as a Republican, he voted for President Trump in 2024, and the president has praised Pratt.

The conservative candidate accused Bass of violating election law earlier this month by campaigning near a voting location. Under California election law, candidates cannot campaign within 100 feet of a ballot box.

He posted on X, “Karen Bass just violated election law here. She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it. Well, those days are over. We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election. We must protect our democracy.”

Naturally, Bass unleashed a spokesperson who ran to Fox News Digital and whined, “Spencer is just mad that his supporters are AI cartoons, and we have real Angelenos. We follow the rules.”

The spokesperson, Alex Stack, continued, “His complaint is blatantly false. There were two locations filmed for this video, one 200-plus feet away from the ballot box (with signs) and one next to the ballot box (no signs).”

Smell the Leftist Desperation and Panic

The Democrats are in a sheer panic over Pratt looming large in the LA mayoral race. They are so desperate, they have unleashed their big guns, who are falling flatter than a pancake with residents. Ask washed-up comedian Drew Carey.

(Video Credit: Liz Wheeler)

Looks to me like Pratt could win this… bigly. Vote Spencer Pratt!

And the ads keep on coming – most are not even from Pratt:

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