Mainstream European media, guided by the UN Global Compact for Migration and hate-speech policies, systematically conceals or downplays the migrant (often Muslim or African) backgrounds of violent perpetrators while freely detailing the identities of native European offenders.

By Vlad Tepes

European media’s consistent refusal to report the full identity, religion, and immigration status of perpetrators in horrific crimes is not incompetence. It is policy.

In case after case, the pattern is unmistakable: when the attacker is a migrant (often Muslim or African), mainstream outlets default to vague descriptions such as “a man,” “youths,” “locals,” or even misleading nationality labels, while the victim’s background is sometimes highlighted. When the perpetrator is a native European, details flow freely.

This is not random. It follows a clear set of guidelines established at the highest institutional levels.

The 2018 Warnings Which We Ignored at Our Peril

In a Strasbourg press conference ahead of the Marrakesh conference, MEP Marcel de Graaff and colleagues warned exactly what the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration would bring.

Though sold to the public as technically non-binding, it was designed to become the framework for national legislation and media behavior. And clearly that is exactly what it became.

De Graaff stated: “Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense… media outlets that give room to criticism of migration can be shut down… it will become impossible to mention that mass migration leads to explosive surge of rape and murder.”

Another MEP highlighted the UN’s earlier demographic replacement goals and the push to make migration a “human right.”

A German reporter covering the Compact at the time noted its cramped language but clear core message: Migration is good, always and without restrictions. He observed that while officially non-binding, it is politically and morally obligatory, with calls for media to be involved in “guiding” migration and financial consequences for those who do not comply.

The UN’s Top Figures

The Compact was led by Louise Arbour, then UN Special Representative for International Migration. Today she is Canada’s Governor General, hand-picked by Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney.

In 2016, she debated Mark Steyn at the Munk Debates, strongly defending large-scale refugee intake.

Below, Steyn refutes Arbour’s stance on Western acceptance of any and all migration.

Overseeing it all was UN Secretary-General António Guterres, a longtime socialist leader and former head of the Socialist International.

In a 2019 UN briefing on the “Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech,” Guterres and colleagues launched a system-wide effort to combat “hate speech”, framing it as a precursor to violence while insisting it does not limit free speech.

Critics saw it as the perfect tool to police criticism of migration.

The Pattern in Practice – Recent Examples

In Milan, Gambian national Lamin Saidilly (with a prior UK stabbing conviction) stabbed a 55-year-old Italian man 20 times from behind. After the attack, he told police: “I had fun. As soon as I’m out, I’ll do it again.”

In Lisbon, an African man was caught on camera beating airport staff. Mainstream media reported him as an “Irishman” because he lived in Ireland.

In Narbonne, France, 17-year-old Louis was lured to a construction site and beaten to death by a group of attackers. The case received minimal national coverage despite its brutality. (Full details and the mother’s powerful statements are covered in this RAIR article.)

In the Netherlands, 13-year-old Joni was stabbed in the back by a 14-year-old Turkish classmate for refusing to help in a robbery. The Turkish boy had previously stabbed a 65-year-old Dutch woman. After serving the maximum one-year juvenile sentence, he is free.

The UK grooming gang scandals (exemplified by cases like 12-year-old “Lucy” in Oldham) showed years of authorities and media downplaying the Pakistani Muslim background of organized rape gangs targeting vulnerable girls.

In Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, a group of foreigners reportedly hunted and beat young German students at a train station in Jessen. The victims were randomly targeted; police have so far failed to locate the perpetrators despite video evidence.

Time and again, when the perpetrator fits the “wrong” profile, key details disappear or are delayed.

This Is Not Coincidence

The UN Global Compact and Hate Speech strategy, combined with EU-level pressure and national journalistic guidelines that discourage mentioning ethnicity/religion “unless relevant,” have created a de facto system of narrative control.

The result is exactly what the 2018 MEPs predicted: sanitization of migrant crime, protection of the open-borders project, and marginalization of criticism.

Europeans are not imagining the pattern. They are living it and paying for it with their safety and their children’s lives.

The media’s job is to inform the public so that citizens can make the best decisions for their own security, wealth, and well-being.

When the media instead becomes stenographers for a political project, and one clearly designed to dismantle the high trust society Western Civilization has enjoyed for centuries, security of the legacy population, continuation of the culture, and anything that Europeans would consider to be an aspect of their identity, public trust doesn’t just collapse. The people are rightly beginning to see their own governments as their enemies.

It is long past time to name the pattern, hold the institutions accountable, and demand honest reporting.

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