RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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It is time to draw the line. Western civilization cannot survive if its media, courts, NGOs, and political leaders treat public safety facts as forbidden knowledge. This is not blaming every migrant or tagging all Muslims as criminals. It is about refusing to let institutions hide relevant facts when ideology, immigration status, Islamist networks, repeat offenders, or failed integration policies matter to the public record. Citizens cannot govern themselves if the facts are filtered by people who already decided what conclusions are permitted. The Red-Green alliance wants open borders, soft policing, speech control, and cultural surrender — then calls anyone who notices the wreckage a bigot. Enough. Confront the ideology. Confront the officials who carry its water. Demand honest reporting, equal standards, and public safety without apology. A civilization that cannot name threats will not defeat them.

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