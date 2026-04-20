While Japanese patriots are protesting in the streets to block the Al-Qaeda-linked Tablighi Jamaat from building a mosque next to a 1,500-year-old Shinto shrine, Texas has quietly made Garland the same group’s official U.S. headquarters.

On April 12, 2026, thousands of Japanese citizens flooded the streets of Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, chanting “No mosque, no Muslim cemetery in our city!” while waving Japanese flags. They are fiercely opposing a new mosque planned right next to the historic Samukawa Shinto shrine (established around 460 AD — long before Islam even existed).

Residents fear the Islamic call to prayer (adhan), traffic chaos, parking overload, and the long-term cultural takeover as Japan’s Muslim population grows fast.

By March 2026, the city had already received over 2,500 formal complaints. Nationalist groups like the Yamato Party are running signature drives and rallies. Japan’s registered mosques jumped from just 50 in 2008 to over 164 by 2025 — but unlike Europe or America, everyday Japanese are saying “enough” and refusing to let their peaceful, homogeneous Shinto-Buddhist country be Islamized.

Fujisawa Mosque Project – Plain English Details

Location: Miyahara 3344-1, Fujisawa City (former nursery school land along a prefectural road).

Land size: 1,000–1,530 square meters = 10,764 to 16,469 square feet — roughly ¼ acre to just under ⅜ of an acre. (That’s the size of 2 to 3 average American suburban house lots or about one-third to half a football field.)

Building: Modest two-story prayer hall/community center with parking for under 50 cars.

Timeline: Target opening 2027–2028; city development permit already granted, but construction hasn’t started yet.

Promises made by organizers: Call to prayer indoors only, on-site traffic staff, and no cemetery on the property.

Locals aren’t buying the assurances — they see it as the start of something much bigger.

Who Is Really Behind It? The Tablighi Jamaat Network

The legal group is Fujisawa Masjid General Incorporated Association (corporate number 3021005012546). It is partnering with Dar us-Salam (a religious organization in Gunma Prefecture that runs known Tablighi centers).

The representative director is Mohammad Anas, a 52-year-old Sri Lankan Muslim living in nearby Atsugi. The board comprises about 15 directors, mostly with South Asian names (Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi).

This is a classic Tablighi Jamaat operation.

Tablighi Jamaat is a massive global Sunni missionary (dawah) movement founded in 1926 in India. It claims to be “just about personal piety,” but Western and Asian intelligence agencies have flagged it for decades as Al-Qaeda’s recruitment gateway, an “antechamber to terrorism,” and a stealth vehicle for Islamic conquest.

It works through secrecy: no public membership lists, no transparent funding, door-to-door preaching teams, and long-term goal of replacing secular laws with Sharia (Islamic law) wherever it spreads. It builds parallel societies that reject Western democracy, keep women segregated and under strict male control, and train young men to become full-time missionaries.

The same network has been linked to terror plots worldwide, from the Shoe Bomber to the 7/7 London attacks and more.

Texas — This Same Group Now Has Its Headquarters Right Here in America

While Japanese citizens are physically protesting in the streets to stop Tablighi Jamaat from planting a flag in Fujisawa, Texas quietly allowed the exact same network to set up its official U.S. headquarters at Masjid Yaseen in Garland.

That mosque is now the national command center for Tablighi Jamaat’s dawah operations across America, coordinating preaching teams, training missionaries, and expanding satellite mosques in places like McKinney, Plano, and Shreveport.

Japan is waking up and fighting back. Texas (and every American state) needs to do the same, before this stealth network turns your neighborhoods into the next Fujisawa battleground.

The time for silence is over.

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