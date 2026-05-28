Muslim Brotherhood-linked MAC held its national convention at Toronto’s taxpayer-funded Enercare Center, where CMPAC facilitators silently allowed “Jew free” to dominate the live word cloud in a youth “Visionaries of the Ummah” activism workshop opened with praise for founder Hasan al-Banna.

By Vlad Tepes

Over the May long weekend, the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC), widely recognized as the Canadian arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, held its national convention at the city-owned Enercare Center in Toronto.

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) is one of the largest and most influential Muslim organizations in the country, operating mosques, Islamic schools, and charities across multiple provinces.

MAC has deep ideological roots in the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan). Its own archived public statements openly declared that its “modern roots can be traced to the Islamic revival of the early twentieth century, culminating in the movement of the Muslim Brotherhood,” and that it follows the teachings of the Brotherhood’s founder, Hasan al-Banna.

A Canada Revenue Agency audit further documented MAC’s extensive connections, including emails with Brotherhood officials, support for Brotherhood-linked causes, and activities that appeared to advance the organization’s goals.

In a youth workshop during the May Long Weekend conference titled, “Visionaries of the Ummah: Youth Activism Lab,” participants were asked what kind of community they wanted to build. A live word cloud projected on the big screen for the entire room included the phrase “Jew free” among the prominent suggestions.

Not a single adult in the room, including facilitators from the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC), objected or removed it.

The session opened with glowing praise for the Muslim Brotherhood and its founder, Hasan al-Banna.

Video and photographic evidence from the event, captured by Juno News investigative journalist Melanie Bennet, shows the word “Jew free” prominently displayed in the live word cloud for the entire room to see.

Not one facilitator, organizer, or adult in attendance, including staff from the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC) objected, removed it, or addressed it.

This was no fringe comment. It appeared during a structured youth workshop called “Visionaries of the Ummah: Youth Activism Lab,” where young Muslims were being trained to develop “action plans” to shape Canadian society in the service of the global Islamic Ummah.

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) is one of the largest and most influential Muslim organizations in the country and has long been identified by security experts and researchers as the primary Canadian representative of the Muslim Brotherhood network.

Yet this event took place at the publicly-funded Enercare Center in Toronto, a city-owned facility. Canadian taxpayers helped host a gathering where openly eliminating Jews from Canada was floated as a desirable future without a single word of pushback.

MAC has responded by calling the reporting “offensive” while attempting to downplay the incident as the words of “one participant” among hundreds. They have not explained why trained facilitators allowed it to remain on screen or why praising the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood was paired with this kind of “visioning” exercise.

This is the same MAC that receives government funding, pushes lawfare against critics, and lectures Canadians about “Islamophobia” while hosting events that normalize the elimination of Jews from Canadian life.

Canada is watching. When major Muslim organizations feel comfortable projecting “Jew Free Canada” in public venues with zero internal resistance, the warning signs could not be clearer.

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